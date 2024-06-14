Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY BANK



Fix Price notifies its shareholders that it has received a resignation notice from the depositary bank

14 June 2024, Limassol, Cyprus –Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, notifies its shareholders that it has received a resignation notice from the depositary bank, the Bank of New York Mellon (hereinafter “BNY”), in respect to the Group’s global depositary receipts (GDRs) program (Regulation S, ISIN: US33835G2057; 144 A, ISIN: US33835G1067).

The resignation notice does not imply the immediate termination of the GDR program. BNY currently remains the depositary bank for the Group’s GDRs. BNY gave the Company until 19 August 2024 to appoint a potential successor depositary bank. In case such a successor is not appointed, BNY will terminate the program no sooner than 90 days from the date of notice to GDR holders of such termination.

The Company is currently assessing the implications of BNY’s resignation, including the ones for the listing of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange and the Moscow Exchange, as well as actively exploring possible options. Fix Price remains strongly committed to protecting the rights and ensuring the interests of all its shareholders. The Company will announce its decisions made in regard to this matter in due course.