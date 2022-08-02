Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
02-Aug-2022 / 17:13 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anton Maksimenko
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Head of HR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Amendment to prior notifications
Amendment to prior notification #00238012 (as
amended by notification # 00238045) to reflect the correct number of GDRs disposed on 14 June 2022
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fix Price Group Ltd
b)
LEI
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
1.
1)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument