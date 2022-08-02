Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Fix Price Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    FIXP   US33835G2057

FIX PRICE GROUP PLC

(FIXP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.9400 USD   -.--%
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

08/02/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

02-Aug-2022 / 17:13 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Amendment to prior notifications

Amendment to prior notification #00238012 (as

amended by notification # 00238045) to reflect the correct number of GDRs disposed on 14 June 2022

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

300,0000

3

300,3000

75

300,4000

9

300,6000

14

300,9000

67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

50494.80

Aggregated volume

168

Price

300.564

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-06-14

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 178837
EQS News ID: 1411767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 293 B 2 735 M 2 735 M
Net income 2022 29 284 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85 520 M 799 M 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 100,61 RUB
Average target price 716,66 RUB
Spread / Average Target 612%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dmitriy Nikolayevich Kirsanov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton Makhnev Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Lomakin Chairman
Oleg Leksin Head-Information Technology Service
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC-87.55%799
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD7.42%36 415
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-7.79%35 343
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.08%17 723
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.29%16 960
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-11.06%15 925