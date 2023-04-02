Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
02-Apr-2023 / 20:05 MSK
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anton Maksimenko
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Head of HR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fix Price Group PLC
b)
LEI
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
1.
1)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Global Depositary Receipts
ISIN: US33835G2057
b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
351.00
113
351.10
665
351.20
193
d)
Aggregated information
340926.10
Aggregated volume
971
Price
351.108
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange
g)
Currency
RUB - Russian Ruble
