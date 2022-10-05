Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fix Price Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIXP   US33835G2057

FIX PRICE GROUP PLC

(FIXP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.9400 USD   -.--%
11:02aFix Price Group Plc : The merger of kolmaz holdings ltd
EQ
10/04Fix Price Group Plc : Registration of amendments to the memorandum and articles of association
EQ
10/04Fix Price Group Plc : Notification of PDMR transaction
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD

10/05/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD

05-Oct-2022 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fix price group plc announces the merger of Kolmaz Holdings Ltd

 

5 October 2022 – Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that the Company has merged with its subsidiary Kolmaz Holdings Ltd. (registration number HE 197237, hereinafter “Kolmaz”). As a result of the merger, Kolmaz ceased to exist and the Company became its successor.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 Russian regions and 6 other countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

 

Contacts

 

Fix Price Investor Relations

 

Fix Price Media Relations

 

Elena Mironova

ir@fix-price.com

Ekaterina Charushina

echarushina@fix-price.ru

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 192704
EQS News ID: 1457697

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457697&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FIX PRICE GROUP PLC
11:02aFix Price Group Plc : The merger of kolmaz holdings ltd
EQ
10/04Fix Price Group Plc : Registration of amendments to the memorandum and articles of associa..
EQ
10/04Fix Price Group Plc : Notification of PDMR transaction
EQ
09/30Fix Price Group Plc : Notification of PDMR transaction
EQ
09/29Fix Price Reopens Distribution Center In Novosibirsk, Russia
MT
09/29Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk
EQ
09/27Fix Price Group Plc : Notification of PDMR transaction
EQ
09/19Fix Price Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/19Fix Price Group Plc : Fix Price announces financial results for H1 2022
EQ
09/19Fix Price Group PLC Cancels the Planned Final Dividend Payout for 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 293 B 5 089 M 5 089 M
Net income 2022 29 284 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72 579 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FIX PRICE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Fix Price Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,49
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dmitriy Nikolayevich Kirsanov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton Makhnev Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Lomakin Chairman
Oleg Leksin Head-Information Technology Service
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC-87.55%1 262
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-4.11%35 659
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD15.03%35 572
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.80%16 561
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.64%14 311
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-2.49%12 276