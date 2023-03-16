Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Fix Price Group PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    FIXP   US33835G2057

FIX PRICE GROUP PLC

(FIXP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
0.9400 USD   -.--%
Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo

03/16/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo

16-March-2023 / 10:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fix Price opens distribution centre in Domodedovo

The new facility takes up an area of 68 thous. sq. m

 

16 March 2023 Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has launched a new distribution centre (DC) with a total area of 68 thous. sq. m at PNK Park Domodedovo 1. It is the chain’s eleventh and largest DC. The facility is a built-to-suit property developed by PNK Group and owned by the Company.

Fix Price invested circa RUB 3.5 bn (net of VAT) in the construction and outfitting of the distribution centre in Domodedovo, with a target to reach a break-even point in approximately seven years. The DC will create 400 jobs.

 

“Fix Price continues its active expansion in Russia. It is our third large distribution centre in the Moscow Region, which will contribute to the chain's robust growth in both central and southern Russia.

The new economic realities of 2022 challenged our choice of DC equipment, so we had to source it from Chinese suppliers instead of European ones, which thankfully did not affect the project's opening date and economics. We are happy to continue expanding our logistics infrastructure to effectively serve our stores and, accordingly, our customers.”

Oleg Shtainagel, Logistics Department Director at Fix Price.

 

The distribution centre is already up and running, with the first consignment of goods shipped on 15 March 2023.

 

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers shoppers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 December 2022, Fix Price was operating 5,663 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, each of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 December 2022, the Company was operating 10 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 neighbouring countries.

In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

 

Contacts

 

Fix Price Investor Relations

 

Fix Price Media Relations

 

Elena Mironova

ir@fix-price.com

Ekaterina Goncharova

pr@fix-price.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 230187
News ID: 1583787

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 230 B 3 027 M 3 027 M
Net income 2021 21 389 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2021 23 480 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 133 B 1 742 M 1 742 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FIX PRICE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Fix Price Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dmitriy Nikolayevich Kirsanov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton Makhnev Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Lomakin Chairman
Oleg Leksin Head-Information Technology Service
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC-87.55%1 742
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.88%38 987
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-17.64%26 377
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-2.89%19 153
COLES GROUP LIMITED3.77%15 416
CARREFOUR13.11%14 342