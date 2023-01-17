Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. FL Entertainment N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:14 2023-01-17 am EST
8.951 EUR   +0.01%
FL Entertainment N : 2022 Results conference call invitation

01/17/2023 | 03:40am EST
2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

Mr François Riahi, Group CEO & Mrs Sophie Kurinckx, Group CFO, have the pleasure to invite you to the FY2022 Results Conference Call on:

Thursday, March 16th 2023, at 6:00pm CET

Webcast live:

You can watch the presentation on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4i46xfmv

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

You need to register to the following link : https://register.vevent.com/register/BI60d2c660f0f54582b32a5db6f13db8d3

A press release reporting the results and the presentation will be made available prior to the call on our investor relations website:

https://fl-entertainment.com/investor-relations/

Contacts Investor Relations investors@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment Group:

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in independent content production and fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe through its Banijay and Betclic Everest Group businesses.

In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of respectively €3.5 billion and €609 million.

FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Disclaimer

FL Entertainment NV published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 200 M 4 200 M
Net income 2022 116 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 370 M 2 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 403 M 5 847 M 5 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 0,98%
Chart FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.
Duration : Period :
FL Entertainment N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,95 €
Average target price 10,97 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.-5.57%5 847
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.6.76%8 906
TOHO COMPANY LTD-11.12%6 143
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-2.02%4 371
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.-1.99%3 697
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED8.77%2 141