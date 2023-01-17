FL Entertainment N : 2022 Results conference call invitation

2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

Mr François Riahi, Group CEO & Mrs Sophie Kurinckx, Group CFO, have the pleasure to invite you to the FY2022 Results Conference Call on:

Thursday, March 16th 2023, at 6:00pm CET

Webcast live:

You can watch the presentation on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4i46xfmv

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

You need to register to the following link : https://register.vevent.com/register/BI60d2c660f0f54582b32a5db6f13db8d3

A press release reporting the results and the presentation will be made available prior to the call on our investor relations website:

https://fl-entertainment.com/investor-relations/

Contacts Investor Relations investors@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment Group:

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in independent content production and fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe through its Banijay and Betclic Everest Group businesses.

In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of respectively €3.5 billion and €609 million.

FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS