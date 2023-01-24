Advanced search
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
2023-01-24
8.820 EUR   -0.89%
12:14pFl Entertainment N : Banijay Rights Takes Marie Antoinette Worldwide
PU
12:14pFl Entertainment N : Banijay Benelux Acquires Majority Stake in Jonnydepony
PU
01/23Fl Entertainment : Weekly share transactions
GL
FL Entertainment N : Banijay Benelux Acquires Majority Stake in Jonnydepony

01/24/2023 | 12:14pm EST
Banijay Benelux Acquires Majority Stake

in Jonnydepony

- Move expands group's scripted activities in Belgium -

Amsterdam, 24 January 2023: Banijay Benelux announced on 19th January, it will further expand its scripted activities in Belgium through a majority stake in production company, Jonnydepony. Further broadening its drama portfolio and content offering both locally and internationally, the label will join the Belgian footprint alongside Banijay Belgium, which is behind successful soap opera, Familie.

Jonnydepony, founded in 2015 by Philippe De Schepper, is an independent production label specialising in the development and production of high-quality drama series like acclaimed Black-out (distributed to eight countries), Transport (selected for Series Mania) and Arcadia (soon to be seen at VRT, KRO-NCRV and WDR/SWR). Led by Helen Perquy (co-owner since 2018) and Philippe De Schepper, it is known for its efficient and professional delivery of alluring international (co)productions.

Peter Lubbers, CEO Banijay Benelux: "Jonnydepony has built up a brilliant reputation in Belgium, but also in the Netherlands and Germany, under the leadership of Helen and Philippe. A unique duo with an extremely creative and successful signature, the label is a magnet for great talent in front of, and behind-the-camera. We welcome the team with enthusiasm and look forward to expanding the scripted offer together."

Helen Perquy & Philippe De Schepper, both CEO and Producer jonnydepony: "We are proud to enter a new phase together with our team and become part of a renowned international player. In the rapidly evolving media ecosystem, it is nice that a partner like Banijay, which values IP rights, is strong in global distribution and has a global creative network, joins forces with our company. We look forward to working with the group to further grow our business in both the local and international markets."

-Ends-

For further enquiries please contact:

Kate Humphreys, Global Head of Communication @ Banijay

Email: k.humphreys@banijay.com

Tel: +44 7792 222769

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Cohen

Email: c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 95 23 34

About Banijay Benelux

Banijay Benelux is home to several creative content producers - EndemolShine Nederland, SimpelZodiak, NL Film, TVBV, Scenery, EndemolShine Scripted, Southfields, Topkapi, Posh Productions, jonnydepony and Banijay Belgium. Together with broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers and civil society organisations, the company develops, creates and distributes video content in all conceivable genres and for every platform. From strong drama, soap, journalistic programmes and talk shows to films, game shows, great entertainment, documentaries and adventure and reality. With the most important (inter)national brands Big Brother, Hunted, Expeditie Robinson, Op1, Miljoenenjacht, Penoza, Temptation Island, Chantals Pyjama Party, GTST, All You Need is Love, the Flemish soap Familie and Liefde voor Muziek, Blackout, Transport and the YouTube hits Legends of Gaming, Locked Out and Vakkenvullers. As the most complete and largest sports producer, the company develops, produces, and registers, numerous sports-related programmes and documentaries. Banijay Benelux is part of content powerhouse, Banijay, which plays home to an eclectic mix of more than 120 production companies across 22 countries, representing the most prestigious entertainment brands worldwide, including MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Marie Antoinette, Black Mirror, Mr. Bean, Rogue Heroes, Love Triangle, Survivor and Starstruck.

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world's largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5 billion and €609 million respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022. ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Disclaimer

FL Entertainment NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
