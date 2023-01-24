FL Entertainment N : Banijay Benelux Acquires Majority Stake in Jonnydepony

Banijay Benelux Acquires Majority Stake

in Jonnydepony

- Move expands group's scripted activities in Belgium -

Amsterdam, 24 January 2023: Banijay Benelux announced on 19th January, it will further expand its scripted activities in Belgium through a majority stake in production company, Jonnydepony. Further broadening its drama portfolio and content offering both locally and internationally, the label will join the Belgian footprint alongside Banijay Belgium, which is behind successful soap opera, Familie.

Jonnydepony, founded in 2015 by Philippe De Schepper, is an independent production label specialising in the development and production of high-quality drama series like acclaimed Black-out (distributed to eight countries), Transport (selected for Series Mania) and Arcadia (soon to be seen at VRT, KRO-NCRV and WDR/SWR). Led by Helen Perquy (co-owner since 2018) and Philippe De Schepper, it is known for its efficient and professional delivery of alluring international (co)productions.

Peter Lubbers, CEO Banijay Benelux: "Jonnydepony has built up a brilliant reputation in Belgium, but also in the Netherlands and Germany, under the leadership of Helen and Philippe. A unique duo with an extremely creative and successful signature, the label is a magnet for great talent in front of, and behind-the-camera. We welcome the team with enthusiasm and look forward to expanding the scripted offer together."

Helen Perquy & Philippe De Schepper, both CEO and Producer jonnydepony: "We are proud to enter a new phase together with our team and become part of a renowned international player. In the rapidly evolving media ecosystem, it is nice that a partner like Banijay, which values IP rights, is strong in global distribution and has a global creative network, joins forces with our company. We look forward to working with the group to further grow our business in both the local and international markets."

