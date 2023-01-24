FL Entertainment N : Banijay Rights Takes Marie Antoinette Worldwide

Banijay Rights Takes Marie Antoinette

Worldwide

Epic CANAL+ Creation Originale from Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens sold into multiple new territories -

London, 24th January 2023: Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay, today announces further landmark sales of historical drama Marie Antoinette.

Produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens, this CANAL+ Creation Originale eight-part series - created and written by Deborah Davis (The Favourite) - has been acquired by Antenna Plus (Ant1+) in Greece, Ceska Televize in the Czech Republic, DIRECTV in Latin America and Canada's national public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada for CBC Gem (English) and ICI Télé and ICI Tou.tv (French).

Meanwhile, RTÉ in Ireland, Sky Italia, Radio & Television Slovakia - RTVS and Viaplay across all Nordic and Baltic countries and the Netherlands, have all acquired the drama.

These agreements follow previous sales of Marie Antoinette to BBC First in Australia, PBS Distribution in the US, and BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK, which reported consolidated viewing figures of 2.1 million for its premiere last month.

Claire Jago, EVP Sales and Acquisitions, EMEA, Banijay Rights, said: "Boasting tour-de-forceperformances, beautiful scenery and powerful writing from Deborah Davis, Marie Antoinette is an extraordinary drama that continues to appeal to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. We're extremely pleased that so many new buyers have acquired this series, which gives one of the most comprehensive accounts of this unique woman to date."

Marie Antoinette tells the story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle (Ku'damm 56/ 63), with Louis Cunningham (Bridgerton) as the Dauphin of France, Louis XVI.

The series is produced by Claude Chelli and Margaux Balsan for CAPA Drama, Stéphanie Chartreux for Banijay Studios France, and Christophe Toulemonde for Les Gens. Filming took place in many prestigious historical places including the Châteaux of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs, Voisins, and in the emblematic studios of Bry-sur-Marne.

Joining Davis in writing the ambitious drama is Louise Ironside (The Split), Avril E. Russell (All on a Summer's Day) and Chloë Moss (Run Sister Run). The series is directed by Pete Travis (Bloodlands) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Children of Love).