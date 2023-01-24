Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. FL Entertainment N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
  Report
2023-01-24
8.820 EUR   -0.89%
Fl Entertainment N : Banijay Rights Takes Marie Antoinette Worldwide
PU
01/23Fl Entertainment : Weekly share transactions
GL
01/23Fl Entertainment : Weekly share transactions
GL
FL Entertainment N : Banijay Rights Takes Marie Antoinette Worldwide

01/24/2023 | 12:14pm EST
Banijay Rights Takes Marie Antoinette

Worldwide

  • Epic CANAL+ Creation Originale from Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens sold into multiple new territories -

London, 24th January 2023: Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay, today announces further landmark sales of historical drama Marie Antoinette.

Produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens, this CANAL+ Creation Originale eight-part series - created and written by Deborah Davis (The Favourite) - has been acquired by Antenna Plus (Ant1+) in Greece, Ceska Televize in the Czech Republic, DIRECTV in Latin America and Canada's national public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada for CBC Gem (English) and ICI Télé and ICI Tou.tv (French).

Meanwhile, RTÉ in Ireland, Sky Italia, Radio & Television Slovakia - RTVS and Viaplay across all Nordic and Baltic countries and the Netherlands, have all acquired the drama.

These agreements follow previous sales of Marie Antoinette to BBC First in Australia, PBS Distribution in the US, and BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK, which reported consolidated viewing figures of 2.1 million for its premiere last month.

Claire Jago, EVP Sales and Acquisitions, EMEA, Banijay Rights, said: "Boasting tour-de-forceperformances, beautiful scenery and powerful writing from Deborah Davis, Marie Antoinette is an extraordinary drama that continues to appeal to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. We're extremely pleased that so many new buyers have acquired this series, which gives one of the most comprehensive accounts of this unique woman to date."

Marie Antoinette tells the story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle (Ku'damm 56/ 63), with Louis Cunningham (Bridgerton) as the Dauphin of France, Louis XVI.

The series is produced by Claude Chelli and Margaux Balsan for CAPA Drama, Stéphanie Chartreux for Banijay Studios France, and Christophe Toulemonde for Les Gens. Filming took place in many prestigious historical places including the Châteaux of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs, Voisins, and in the emblematic studios of Bry-sur-Marne.

Joining Davis in writing the ambitious drama is Louise Ironside (The Split), Avril E. Russell (All on a Summer's Day) and Chloë Moss (Run Sister Run). The series is directed by Pete Travis (Bloodlands) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Children of Love).

Marie Antoinette was a young teenager when she left Austria to marry the Dauphin of France. Growing from a stubborn young princess navigating the rules of the French court under pressure to continue the Bourbon line, to a true fashion icon, she impressed with her natural charisma, and recreated life in Versailles in her image: free, independent and feminist ahead of time. Even with rumours undermining her reputation, the notorious figure would defeat the enemies of the Versailles court with courage and dignity.

-Ends-

For further enquiries please contact:

Andrew Dickens, VP Communications @ Banijay Rights

Email: andrew.dickens@banijayrights.com

Tel: +44 (0) 7554 770675

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Cohen

Email: c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 95 23 34

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class,multi-genre portfolio of 160,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for content powerhouse, Banijay, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and nonlinear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 120+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Biggest Loser, Home and Away, Love Triangle, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world's largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5 billion and €609 million respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022. ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Disclaimer

FL Entertainment NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 218 M 4 218 M
Net income 2022 116 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 380 M 2 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 372 M 5 839 M 5 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 0,98%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,90 €
Average target price 10,97 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.-6.11%5 839
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.6.86%8 848
TOHO COMPANY LTD-8.46%6 214
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.25%4 405
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.3.53%3 876
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED17.54%2 308