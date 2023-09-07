FINANCING ANNOUNCEMENT

Paris (France) - September 7, 2023. Banijay Entertainment S.A.S., a société par actions simplifiée incorporated under the laws of France (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") today announced the launch of an offering of €910 million (equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "Notes") to be issued in a combination of euro-denominated and U.S. dollar-denominated notes. If completed, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes to (i) redeem the entire outstanding amount of its existing senior secured notes due 2025 and repay any redemption premium and accrued interest related with the existing senior secured notes and (ii) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering of the Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Notes or the other transactions described herein will be completed.

