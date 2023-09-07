Banijay Launches High Yield Bonds Issuance Process

Company to refinance its existing Euro and U.S. Dollar Senior Secured Notes due 2025

Paris, 7 September 2023: Banijay today announced the launch of an offering of Euro and U.S. Dollar Senior Secured Notes (the "Transaction") to refinance the existing Euro and U.S. Dollar Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and pay fees and expenses associated with the transaction. More information about the process has been made available on the investor relations website.

About Banijay

Banijay is the clear global #1 independent content production company with the world's largest content catalogue and a deep portfolio of IP rights with strong position in both scripted and non-scripted content production. The Company creates, develops, produces, sells, and distributes audio-visual content, through a global portfolio of production companies across 21 countries.

A collective of creative entrepreneurs, the group represents some of the biggest global brands including Survivor, Big Brother, Starstruck, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Mr Bean, Hunted, Black Mirror, Marie Antoinette and Love Triangle, among others. Imagining and delivering high-qualitymulti-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way. Banijay has by far the world's largest content catalogue with a deep portfolio of IP rights with strong position in both scripted and non-scripted content production, benefitting from an extensive library of around 172,000 hours of content.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, the company, launched in 2008, operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti.

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world's largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4.0 billion and €670 million respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022. ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS