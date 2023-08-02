Banijay Group
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the six-months period ended 30 June 2023
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CONTENTS
Note 1
Business presentation
8
1.1
Presentation of the business ....
8
1.2
Seasonal activity
8
Note 2 Basis of preparation
9
2.1
Statement of compliance
9
- Significant accounting policies9
- Standards issued but not yet
effective
9
2.4
Scope of consolidation
10
2.5
Significant
assumptions
and
estimates
10
2.6
Going concern
10
Note 3 Significant events that occurred in the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
12
3.1 Refinancing of the two Term Loans
and RCF
12
- Partial Bonds reimbursement 12
- Commitment to take control of
Balich Wonder Studio
13
3.4
Impairment
13
Note 4
Segment information
14
Note 5
Revenue
18
Note 6
External expenses
18
Note 7
Staff costs
19
7.1
Payroll
19
7.2 Employee benefits Long-Term
Incentive Plans
19
7.3
Employee
benefits
obligation
resulting from a business acquisition
arrangement
20
Note 8
Other operating
income and
expenses
21
Note 9
Other non-current operating income
(expenses)
21
Note 10
Financial Result
22
Note 11
Income tax
23
Note 12
Change in consolidation scope24
- Significant acquisitions in first semester 2023 of controlled entities24
- Significant investment in first semester 2023 in non-controlled entities
25
12.3
Change in Goodwill
25
Note 13
Leases
26
13.1
Right-of-use assets
26
13.2
Lease liabilities
26
Note 14
Working capital balances
27
14.1
Trade receivables
27
- Other non-current and current assets 27
- Customer contract liabilities.. 28
- Other non-current and current
liabilities
28
Note 15 Changes in Shareholders equity30
15.1
Banijay Group equity
30
15.2
Own shares
30
15.3
Dividend distribution
30
Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities 31
Note 17 Financial assets and liabilities32
17.1 Current and non-current financial assets 32
17.2 Current and non-current Financial
Liabilities
32
17.3
Net financial debt
34
17.4
Derivatives
35
Note 18
Cash flow Statements
37
18.1
Amortization,
depreciation,
impairment losses and provisions, net of
reversals
37
18.2
Other adjustments
37
Note 19
Related Parties
38
19.1
Transactions
with
parents'
companies
38
19.2
Transactions
with
other
Shareholders
38
19.3 Transactions with Associates and
Joint Ventures
39
19.4 Transactions with Key Management
Personnel
39
Note 20
Off-Balance Sheet
Commitments
40
Note 21
Subsequent events
41
Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statement of Income
In € million
Note
2023.06
2022.06
Revenue
5
1,434.0
1,404.2
External expenses
6
(676.7)
(607.3)
Staff costs
7
(602.4)
(633.5)
Other operating income
8
1.4
0.9
Other operating expenses
8
(6.7)
(4.8)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
(55.3)
(52.9)
Impairment losses and provisions, net of reversals
(0.1)
(1.6)
Current Operating profit/(loss)
94.2
105.0
Other non current operating income (expenses)
9
(7.5)
(0.2)
Operating profit/(loss)
86.7
104.8
Financial income
10
1.2
0.7
Interest expenses
10
(84.9)
(64.5)
Cost of net debt
(83.7)
(63.8)
Other finance income/(costs)
10
(39.4)
17.3
Net financial income/(expense)
(123.1)
(46.5)
Share of net income from associates & joint ventures
(1.3)
(1.5)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
(37.7)
56.8
Income tax expenses
11
6.3
(15.7)
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
(31.4)
41.1
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
Net income/(loss) for the period
(31.4)
41.1
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
0.7
1.5
Shareholders
(32.1)
39.6
Earnings per share (in €)
Basic earnings (losses) per share
(0.31)
0.38
Diluted earnings (losses) per share
(0.30)
0.37
Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Note
2023.06
2022.06
In € million
Net income/(loss) for the period
(31.4)
41.1
- Foreign currency translation adjustment
7.0
(42.9)
- Fair value adjustment on cash flow hedge
(0.7)
36.1
- Deferred tax on fair value adjustment on cash flow hedge
(0.1)
(8.9)
Items to be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
6.2
(15.7)
Actuarial gains and losses
-
-
Fair Value adjustements on investments
0.1
Deferred tax recognized through reserves
-
-
Items not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
0.1
-
Changes and income directly recognized in equity
6.3
(15.7)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
(25.1)
25.4
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
0.8
1.6
Shareholders
(25.9)
23.8
Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
Assets
In € million
Note
2023.06
2022.12
Goodwill
12.3
2,500.6
2,471.5
Intangible assets
191.6
181.8
Right-of-use assets
13.1
161.3
149.5
Property, plant and equipment
55.2
50.9
Investments in associates and joint ventures
26.4
14.0
Non-current financial assets
17.1
89.6
120.7
Other non-current assets
14.2
22.5
26.6
Deferred tax assets
59.1
50.3
Non-current assets
3,106.2
3,065.3
Production of audiovisual programs - work in progress
819.4
705.2
Trade receivables
14.1
479.6
483.8
Other current assets
14.2
275.9
263.9
Current financial assets
17.1
56.8
57.0
Cash and cash equivalents
390.6
396.0
Assets classified as held for sale
-
-
Current assets
2,022.2
1,905.8
Assets
5,128.5
4,971.1
Equity and liabilities
Note
2023.06
2022.12
In € million
Share capital
104.2
104.2
Share premiums
579.6
579.6
Treasury shares
(36.9)
(8.8)
Retained earnings (deficit)
(171.5)
(169.9)
Net income/(loss) - attributable to shareholders
(32.1)
49.5
Shareholders' equity
443.3
554.6
Non-controlling interests
10.8
8.4
Total equity
454.1
563.1
Other securities
-
-
Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities
17.2
2,397.6
2,219.9
Long-term lease liabilities
13.2
135.5
122.1
Non-current provisions
16.1
28.7
29.2
Other non-current liabilities
14.2
199.6
197.1
Deferred tax liabilities
8.0
6.2
Non-current liabilities
2,769.3
2,574.4
Short-term borrowings and bank overdrafts
17.2
121.7
175.4
Short-term lease liabilities
13.2
36.9
37.9
Trade payables
565.1
627.9
Current provisions
16.1
12.5
17.8
Customer contract liabilities
14.3
794.0
637.6
Other current liabilities
14.4
374.8
337.0
Liabilities classified as held for sale
-
-
Current liabilities
1,905.0
1,833.6
Equity and liabilities
5,128.5
4,971.1
