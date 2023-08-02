Banijay Group

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

For the six-months period ended 30 June 2023

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONTENTS

Note 1

Business presentation

8

1.1

Presentation of the business ....

8

1.2

Seasonal activity

8

Note 2 Basis of preparation

9

2.1

Statement of compliance

9

  1. Significant accounting policies9
  2. Standards issued but not yet

effective

9

2.4

Scope of consolidation

10

2.5

Significant

assumptions

and

estimates

10

2.6

Going concern

10

Note 3 Significant events that occurred in the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

12

3.1 Refinancing of the two Term Loans

and RCF

12

  1. Partial Bonds reimbursement 12
  2. Commitment to take control of

Balich Wonder Studio

13

3.4

Impairment

13

Note 4

Segment information

14

Note 5

Revenue

18

Note 6

External expenses

18

Note 7

Staff costs

19

7.1

Payroll

19

7.2 Employee benefits Long-Term

Incentive Plans

19

7.3

Employee

benefits

obligation

resulting from a business acquisition

arrangement

20

Note 8

Other operating

income and

expenses

21

Note 9

Other non-current operating income

(expenses)

21

Note 10

Financial Result

22

Note 11

Income tax

23

Note 12

Change in consolidation scope24

  1. Significant acquisitions in first semester 2023 of controlled entities24
  2. Significant investment in first semester 2023 in non-controlled entities
    25

12.3

Change in Goodwill

25

Note 13

Leases

26

13.1

Right-of-use assets

26

13.2

Lease liabilities

26

Note 14

Working capital balances

27

14.1

Trade receivables

27

  1. Other non-current and current assets 27
  2. Customer contract liabilities.. 28
  3. Other non-current and current

liabilities

28

Note 15 Changes in Shareholders equity30

15.1

Banijay Group equity

30

15.2

Own shares

30

15.3

Dividend distribution

30

Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities 31

Note 17 Financial assets and liabilities32

17.1 Current and non-current financial assets 32

17.2 Current and non-current Financial

Liabilities

32

17.3

Net financial debt

34

17.4

Derivatives

35

Note 18

Cash flow Statements

37

18.1

Amortization,

depreciation,

impairment losses and provisions, net of

reversals

37

18.2

Other adjustments

37

Note 19

Related Parties

38

19.1

Transactions

with

parents'

companies

38

19.2

Transactions

with

other

Shareholders

38

19.3 Transactions with Associates and

Joint Ventures

39

19.4 Transactions with Key Management

Personnel

39

Note 20

Off-Balance Sheet

Commitments

40

Note 21

Subsequent events

41

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statement of Income

In € million

Note

2023.06

2022.06

Revenue

5

1,434.0

1,404.2

External expenses

6

(676.7)

(607.3)

Staff costs

7

(602.4)

(633.5)

Other operating income

8

1.4

0.9

Other operating expenses

8

(6.7)

(4.8)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

(55.3)

(52.9)

Impairment losses and provisions, net of reversals

(0.1)

(1.6)

Current Operating profit/(loss)

94.2

105.0

Other non current operating income (expenses)

9

(7.5)

(0.2)

Operating profit/(loss)

86.7

104.8

Financial income

10

1.2

0.7

Interest expenses

10

(84.9)

(64.5)

Cost of net debt

(83.7)

(63.8)

Other finance income/(costs)

10

(39.4)

17.3

Net financial income/(expense)

(123.1)

(46.5)

Share of net income from associates & joint ventures

(1.3)

(1.5)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

(37.7)

56.8

Income tax expenses

11

6.3

(15.7)

Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

(31.4)

41.1

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations

-

-

Net income/(loss) for the period

(31.4)

41.1

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

0.7

1.5

Shareholders

(32.1)

39.6

Earnings per share (in €)

Basic earnings (losses) per share

(0.31)

0.38

Diluted earnings (losses) per share

(0.30)

0.37

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

Note

2023.06

2022.06

In € million

Net income/(loss) for the period

(31.4)

41.1

- Foreign currency translation adjustment

7.0

(42.9)

- Fair value adjustment on cash flow hedge

(0.7)

36.1

- Deferred tax on fair value adjustment on cash flow hedge

(0.1)

(8.9)

Items to be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

6.2

(15.7)

Actuarial gains and losses

-

-

Fair Value adjustements on investments

0.1

Deferred tax recognized through reserves

-

-

Items not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

0.1

-

Changes and income directly recognized in equity

6.3

(15.7)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

(25.1)

25.4

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

0.8

1.6

Shareholders

(25.9)

23.8

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

Assets

In € million

Note

2023.06

2022.12

Goodwill

12.3

2,500.6

2,471.5

Intangible assets

191.6

181.8

Right-of-use assets

13.1

161.3

149.5

Property, plant and equipment

55.2

50.9

Investments in associates and joint ventures

26.4

14.0

Non-current financial assets

17.1

89.6

120.7

Other non-current assets

14.2

22.5

26.6

Deferred tax assets

59.1

50.3

Non-current assets

3,106.2

3,065.3

Production of audiovisual programs - work in progress

819.4

705.2

Trade receivables

14.1

479.6

483.8

Other current assets

14.2

275.9

263.9

Current financial assets

17.1

56.8

57.0

Cash and cash equivalents

390.6

396.0

Assets classified as held for sale

-

-

Current assets

2,022.2

1,905.8

Assets

5,128.5

4,971.1

Equity and liabilities

Note

2023.06

2022.12

In € million

Share capital

104.2

104.2

Share premiums

579.6

579.6

Treasury shares

(36.9)

(8.8)

Retained earnings (deficit)

(171.5)

(169.9)

Net income/(loss) - attributable to shareholders

(32.1)

49.5

Shareholders' equity

443.3

554.6

Non-controlling interests

10.8

8.4

Total equity

454.1

563.1

Other securities

-

-

Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities

17.2

2,397.6

2,219.9

Long-term lease liabilities

13.2

135.5

122.1

Non-current provisions

16.1

28.7

29.2

Other non-current liabilities

14.2

199.6

197.1

Deferred tax liabilities

8.0

6.2

Non-current liabilities

2,769.3

2,574.4

Short-term borrowings and bank overdrafts

17.2

121.7

175.4

Short-term lease liabilities

13.2

36.9

37.9

Trade payables

565.1

627.9

Current provisions

16.1

12.5

17.8

Customer contract liabilities

14.3

794.0

637.6

Other current liabilities

14.4

374.8

337.0

Liabilities classified as held for sale

-

-

Current liabilities

1,905.0

1,833.6

Equity and liabilities

5,128.5

4,971.1

