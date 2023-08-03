Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

IMPORTANT INFORMATION Defined terms In this Interim Financial Report, the term "Company" means the company FL Entertainment N.V., a Dutch public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap), with share capital of €8,698,462.62 whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam, having its business address at 5 rue François 1er, 75008 Paris, France. The Company is registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (Kamer van Koophandel) under number 85742422 and registered under number 913 167 227 RCS Paris, and its Legal Entity Identifier is 894500G73K46H93RF180. A glossary of the main defined terms used in this Interim Financial Report can be found in section 8.7 (Glossary) of the 2022 Universal Registration Document approved on 28 April 2023, by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "2022 Universal Registration Document"). 1

1. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Preliminary considerations On 2 August 2023, the Board of Directors of FL Entertainment approved the financial report and the unaudited condensed financial statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2023. The condensed financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - IFRS as adopted by the European Union and applicable to interim financial information. The financial report for the first half of 2023 should be read in conjunction with the 2022 Universal Registration Document. The condensed financial statements for the first half-year ended 30 June 2023, have not been reviewed or audited. 1.1 Business overview Half-year ended 30 June 2023 2022 % Change Revenues 1 923.3 1 800.8 6.8% Adjusted EBITDA 327.3 300.8 8.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0% 16.7% 0.3 pts Adjusted Net Income 167.4 138.8 20.7% Adjusted Free Cash Flow 274.1 249.3 10.0% Adjusted Cash Conversion Rate 83.7% 82.9% 0.8 pts HY23 FY22 % Change Net financial debt… 2,354 2,091 12.6% Non-IFRS measure - This Interim Financial Review and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements includes certain alternative performance indicators which are not defined in the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board as endorsed by the EU. The descriptions of these alternative performance indicators and reconciliations of non-IFRS to IFRS measures are included in this report (please refer to Note 4 to the Condensed Financial Statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2023) .

Half-year revenue grew by €123 million, reaching €1,923 million. Content production and distribution business revenue rose to €1,434 million while the Sports betting and online gaming business generated €489 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.8% to €327 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow improved by 10% to €274 million.

