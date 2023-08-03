Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
1.3
Analysis of results for the half-years ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022
5
1.4
Analysis of Cash flows for the half-years ended 30 June 2023 and 2022
12
1.5
Main transactions with related parties
15
1.6
Outlook
16
1.7
Main risks and uncertainties
16
1.8
Subsequent events
16
2.
Condensed financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
17
3.
Other information
52
4.
Statement by the Management Board
53
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Defined terms
In this Interim Financial Report, the term "Company" means the company FL Entertainment N.V., a Dutch public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap), with share capital of €8,698,462.62 whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam, having its business address at 5 rue François 1er, 75008 Paris, France. The Company is registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (Kamer van Koophandel) under number 85742422 and registered under number 913 167 227 RCS Paris, and its Legal Entity Identifier is 894500G73K46H93RF180.
A glossary of the main defined terms used in this Interim Financial Report can be found in section 8.7 (Glossary) of the 2022 Universal Registration Document approved on 28 April 2023, by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "2022 Universal Registration Document").
1
1. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
Preliminary considerations
On 2 August 2023, the Board of Directors of FL Entertainment approved the financial report and the unaudited condensed financial statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2023.
The condensed financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - IFRS as adopted by the European Union and applicable to interim financial information.
The financial report for the first half of 2023 should be read in conjunction with the 2022 Universal Registration Document. The condensed financial statements for the first half-year ended 30 June 2023, have not been reviewed or audited.
1.1 Business overview
Half-year ended 30 June
2023
2022
% Change
Revenues
1 923.3
1 800.8
6.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
327.3
300.8
8.8%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.0%
16.7%
0.3 pts
Adjusted Net Income
167.4
138.8
20.7%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
274.1
249.3
10.0%
Adjusted Cash Conversion Rate
83.7%
82.9%
0.8 pts
HY23
FY22
% Change
Net financial debt…
2,354
2,091
12.6%
- Non-IFRSmeasure - This Interim Financial Review and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements includes certain alternative performance indicators which are not defined in the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board as endorsed by the EU. The descriptions of these alternative performance indicators and reconciliations of non-IFRS to IFRS measures are included in this report (please refer to Note 4 to the Condensed Financial Statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2023).
- Half-yearrevenue grew by €123 million, reaching €1,923 million. Content production and distribution business revenue rose to €1,434 million while the Sports betting and online gaming business generated €489 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.8% to €327 million.
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow improved by 10% to €274 million.
2
1.2 Significant events during the first half of 2023
1.2.1 Holding1
Acquisition of a minority stake in The Independents
On June 2023, FL Entertainment and TowerBrook announced an investment in the leading global marketing and communications group The Independents ("TIL"). The acquisition was closed on 28 June 2023 for a total amount of €86.4 million.
The Independents is a global marketing and communications group for luxury and lifestyle brands. It is a cross-sector leader, encompassing communications and digital marketing, experience, content creation and influencer strategy through its synergistic portfolio of six world renowned agencies: Bureau Betak
- Bureau Future, K2, Karla Otto, Lefty, Prodject, and The Qode spread throughout Asia, the USA, Europe & the Middle East.
The investment of the Group in TIL was done through:
- the funding of the entity "Gardenia" (one of the shareholders of K10, the holding company of the TIL Group) for €77.0 million by Banijay Events (a newly created wholly owned subsidiary of FLE) providing financial rights and certain governance rights to Banijay Events;
- the direct shareholding in the TIL Group via K10 with the acquisition of Preferred C bis Shares by Banijay Events for €9.4 million, providing financial rights and certain governance rights to Banijay Events;
- the commitment of Banijay Events to fund €50.0 million for K10 within the next three years in exchange of K10 Preferred D bis Shares; and
- put and call mechanisms leading to the possibility for Banijay Events (i) to acquire additional shares in Gardenia and (ii) to acquire the control of TIL in 2026. In the event Banijay Events does not exercise its call option in 2026, the founders of The Independent might exercise a call option which entitles them to require Banijay Events to sell them all the securities held by Banijay Events or FL Entertainment in K10.
1.2.2. Content production & distribution business:
Refinancing of the two Term Loans and RCF
In April 2023, Banijay has completed the refinancing of its two Term Loan B credit facilities in Euros and in US Dollars for an amount equivalent to around €860 million (including a €453 million tranche and $448 million remaining tranche), resulting in a 3-year extension of their maturities until March 2028. Banijay also raised new Term Loans B financing in Euros and US Dollars to strengthen its balance sheet and finance its future growth for a total amount equivalent to €200 million, which splits into €102 million and $110 million respectively. The Term Loans B will carry a floating interest at EURIBOR +450 bps for the Euro-denominated tranche, and at SOFR +375 bps for the US Dollar- denominated tranche, both of which benefit from the existing hedges. The existing hedging contracts are still in place until March 2025, and Banijay plans to extend this hedging until 2028 through a new derivative instrument. Furthermore, Banijay entered into a new hedging contract to hedge floating interest rate risks on the additional amounts raised until 2028.
In parallel, Banijay extended the maturity of its €170 million RCF by 3 years to September 2027 at EURIBOR +3.75%.
1 Holding refers to a third operating segment which includes the corporate activities.
3
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
FL Entertainment NV published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 19:05:28 UTC.