    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:14 2022-12-13 am EST
9.400 EUR   -0.01%
05:47aBanijay : Beyond International shareholders vote in favour of scheme of arrangement
PU
12/07Fl Entertainment N : Banijay Americas acquires majority stake in Brasilian studio A Fábrica
PU
12/05Fl Entertainment : enters into liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux
GL
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

12/13/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Press Release

Paris – December 13th, 2022

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from December 5th to December 9th, 2022 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2022-12-07BUY19009.64789518,331.00XAMS
2022-12-08BUY6369.4035385,980.65XAMS
2022-12-09BUY10569.53731110,071.40XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».

FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023

Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations
Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 085 M 4 085 M
Net income 2022 116 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 305 M 2 305 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 870 M 4 120 M 4 074 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,98%
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.0.00%4 074
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-52.81%7 051
TOHO COMPANY LTD8.02%6 768
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-7.40%3 915
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.6.79%3 724
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-5.63%2 325