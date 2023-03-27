Advanced search
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:50:24 2023-03-27 am EDT
9.000 EUR    0.00%
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

03/27/2023 | 03:43pm EDT
Press Release

Paris – 27 March 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 20 March to 24 March 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-03-20SELL3708.6870003 214.19XAMS
2023-03-21SELL6688.8437575 907.63XAMS
2023-03-23BUY509.000000450.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda
Q1 2023 results: 30 May 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
Net income 2022 116 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 361 M 2 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 705 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 0,89%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,00 €
Average target price 10,83 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.-5.04%3 985
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.22.58%10 376
TOHO COMPANY LTD-2.76%6 598
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.2.74%4 498
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.3.16%3 852
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD40.27%2 422
