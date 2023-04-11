Advanced search
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

04/11/2023 | 03:21am EDT
Press Release

Paris – 11 April 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 April to 7 April 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-04-03BUY7509.1926676 894.50XAMS
2023-04-03SELL5939.3910625 568.90XAMS
2023-04-04SELL419.400000385.40XAMS
2023-04-05SELL2139.4739442 017.95XAMS
2023-04-06BUY509.500000475.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda
Q1 2023 results: 30 May 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 209 M 4 209 M
Net income 2022 116 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 375 M 2 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 911 M 4 242 M 4 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,89%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,50 €
Average target price 10,83 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.0.23%4 242
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.27.51%10 408
TOHO COMPANY LTD0.20%6 643
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.5.79%4 632
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.4.56%3 858
ZHEJIANG HUACE FILM & TV CO., LTD.41.09%2 061
