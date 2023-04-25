Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  FL Entertainment N.V.
  News
  Summary
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:04 2023-04-25 am EDT
10.10 EUR   +1.00%
03:04aFl Entertainment : Weekly share transactions
GL
04/18Fl Entertainment : Weekly share transactions
GL
04/14FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's securities - Purchase
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

04/25/2023 | 03:04am EDT
Press Release

Paris – 24 April 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 17 April to 21 April 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-04-17SELL509.550000477.50XAMS
2023-04-19BUY39.50000028.50XAMS
2023-04-19SELL109.55000095.50XAMS
2023-04-20BUY979.500000921.50XAMS
2023-04-21SELL3969.6470963 820.25XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda
Q1 2023 results: 30 May 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 278 M 4 278 M
Net income 2022 116 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 414 M 2 414 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 117 M 4 539 M 4 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,89%
Chart FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.
Duration : Period :
FL Entertainment N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 10,83 €
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.5.51%4 539
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.16.16%8 859
TOHO COMPANY LTD2.95%6 798
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.8.61%4 745
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.16.69%4 253
ZHEJIANG HUACE FILM & TV CO., LTD.72.42%2 486
