    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:09:18 2023-05-29 am EDT
9.150 EUR   -0.54%
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

05/29/2023 | 11:46am EDT
Press Release

Paris – 29 May 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 22 May to 26 May 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-05-22BUY39.20000027.60XAMS
2023-05-23BUY159.200000138.00XAMS
2023-05-23SELL109.25000092.50XAMS
2023-05-24SELL29.25000018.50XAMS
2023-05-25SELL109.25000092.50XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Q1 2023 results: 30 May 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Sales 2023 4 151 M 4 443 M 4 443 M
Net income 2023 192 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2023 2 054 M 2 198 M 2 198 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 3 787 M 4 054 M 4 054 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 817
Free-Float 0,89%
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.-2.93%4 054
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-3.80%7 646
TOHO CO., LTD.9.45%6 902
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-3.23%4 239
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.2.94%3 699
CHINA RUYI HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.82%2 171
