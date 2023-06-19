Advanced search
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:03 2023-06-19 am EDT
9.200 EUR   +4.55%
11:46aFl Entertainment : Weekly share transactions
GL
11:45aFl Entertainment : Weekly share transactions
AQ
06/16Fl Entertainment N : Successful bond buyback of Banijay's Senior Secured Notes due 2025
PU
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

06/19/2023 | 11:46am EDT
Press Release

Paris – 19 June 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 12 June to 16 June 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-06-12BUY999.150000905.85XAMS
2023-06-13SELL109.20000092.00XAMS
2023-06-15SELL49.15000036.60XAMS
2023-06-16SELL2469.1500002 250.90XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2023 results: 2 August 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 4 251 M 4 643 M 4 643 M
Net income 2023 198 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2023 2 132 M 2 329 M 2 329 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 3 767 M 4 115 M 4 115 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 817
Free-Float 0,89%
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.-3.46%4 115
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.28.05%10 093
TOHO CO., LTD.11.93%7 008
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.77%4 303
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.16.69%4 158
ZHEJIANG HUACE FILM & TV CO., LTD.46.90%2 056
