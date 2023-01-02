Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. FL Entertainment N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00 2022-12-30 am EST
9.478 EUR   -.--%
FL Entertainment's Banijay Closes Beyond International Acquisition
MT
Fl Entertainment : confirms fully completed acquisition of Beyond International Limited
GL
01:49aFl Entertainment : confirms fully completed acquisition of Beyond International Limited
GL
FL Entertainment: confirms fully completed acquisition of Beyond International Limited

01/02/2023 | 01:49am EST
Banijay confirms fully completed acquisition of Beyond International Limited

Paris, 2 January 2023:
Banijay has fully completed the acquisition of Beyond International Limited, taking full control of the production/distribution business worldwide. Having now successfully navigated all necessary shareholder and court approvals, plus the customary closing conditions, the global group will now commence the necessary integration process.

For further enquiries please contact:
Kate Humphreys, Global Head of Communication @ Banijay
Email: k.humphreys@banijay.com
Tel: +44 7792 222769

About Banijay
A leading content producer and distributor, Banijay is home to over 120 production companies across 22 territories, and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 130,000 hours of original standout programming.

A collective of creative entrepreneurs, the group represents some of the biggest global brands including Survivor, Big Brother, Starstruck, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Rogue Heroes, Mr Bean, Hunted, Blow Up, Black Mirror, Marie Antoinette, Love Triangle and Limitless Win, among others. Imagining and delivering high-quality multi-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, the company, launched in 2008, operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti.

About Beyond International Limited
Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI) is a leading international producer and manager of media content for distribution internationally by means of multiple platforms including AVOD, SVOD and broadcast.

Under its umbrella, it has two main operating business segments – international media production and media rights management and distribution. To date, it has produced more than 5,000 hours of global television across multiple territories and genres including factual entertainment, premium documentary and drama. Emmy-winning, it has partnered with linear broadcasters worldwide, as well as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic. Key titles include MythBusters, White Rabbit Project, My Lottery Dream Home, Pooch Perfect, Love It Or List It Australia, Deadly Women, Troppo and Halifax Retribution.

On international distribution, Beyond applies its vast experience in rights acquisition, management and exploitation, to oversee and market an extensive programme catalogue both created in-house and sourced from third-party producers. Licensing IP to multiple platforms throughout the world including AVOD, SVOD and broadcast.

The business is headquartered in Dublin and operates internationally.

About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively.
FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 147 M 4 147 M
Net income 2022 116 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 721 M 6 115 M 6 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 0,98%
Chart FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.
Duration : Period :
FL Entertainment N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,48 €
Average target price 10,97 €
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.0.00%6 115
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.0.00%8 142
TOHO COMPANY LTD0.00%6 737
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.00%4 461
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.0.00%3 681
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION0.00%2 056