  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. FL Entertainment N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLE   NL0015000X07

FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.

(FLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:38 2023-01-02 am EST
9.400 EUR   -0.82%
01:10pFl Entertainment : weekly share transactions
GL
01:10pFl Entertainment : weekly share transactions
GL
02:14aFL Entertainment's Banijay Closes Beyond International Acquisition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

01/02/2023 | 01:10pm EST
Press Release

Paris – January 02nd, 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from December 26th to December 30th, 2022 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2022-12-27BUY59.40000047.00XAMS
2022-12-28BUY1509.4000001,410.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».

Agenda
FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023

Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations
Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 881 M 4 147 M 4 147 M
Net income 2022 116 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 2 190 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 721 M 6 097 M 6 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 0,98%
Managers and Directors
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophie Michèle Kurinckx Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stéphane Courbit Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret Non-Executive Director
Susana Gallardo Torrededia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.0.00%6 115
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.0.00%8 142
TOHO COMPANY LTD0.00%6 737
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.00%4 461
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.0.00%3 681
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION0.00%2 056