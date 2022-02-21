Flagship Investments : Application for quotation of securities - FSI
Announcement Summary
Entity name
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 21, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
FSI
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
64,543
24/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
99080135913
1.3
ASX issuer code
FSI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
21/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
ASX +security code and description
FSI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
24/2/2022
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
64,543
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 2.39500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
FSI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
25,857,263
FSIGA : CONVERT BOND 5.50% 01-10-26 QTLY RED STEP T-09-24
7,407,407
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
