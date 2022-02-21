Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Flagship Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSI   AU000000FSI7

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(FSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flagship Investments : Application for quotation of securities - FSI

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FSI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

64,543

24/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99080135913

1.3

ASX issuer code

FSI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

FSI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

24/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

64,543

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 2.39500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

FSI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

25,857,263

FSIGA : CONVERT BOND 5.50% 01-10-26 QTLY RED STEP T-09-24

7,407,407

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flagship Investments Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
01:51aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - FSI
PU
02/09FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/06Flagship Investments Swings to Fiscal H1 Profit as Revenue Rises
MT
02/06FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Half-Year Report – Appendix 4D Statement
PU
02/06Flagship Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December ..
CI
02/04FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Dividend/Distribution - FSI
PU
02/04Flagship Investments Limited Declares Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/04FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Dividend – February 2022
PU
01/25FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : FSI Notes – Quarterly Report Dec 2021
PU
2021FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Convertible Notes Interest Payment – December 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,18 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
Net income 2021 -1,48 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net cash 2021 3,06 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,4x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 59,3 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,0x
EV / Sales 2021 49,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Flagship Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Clive Pohl Managing Director & Director
Scott W. Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dominic M. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Angela Obree Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED-9.09%43
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.43%114 677
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.10%83 921
UBS GROUP AG13.58%68 847
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION-2.93%45 338
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.40%38 502