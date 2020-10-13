Flagship Investments : Change in Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ABN 99 080 135 913
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Emmanuel Clive Pohl
Date of last notice
01 October 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Power of Attorney provided to E C Pohl by a number of shareholders to manage their shareholdings.
Director of a funds management company with a Power of Attorney provided to E C Pohl.
Date of change
13 October 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
8,212,994
Indirect
1,957,977
TOTAL
10,170,971
Class
Ordinary Fully Paid
Number acquired
Direct
2,841
Indirect
0
TOTAL
2,841
Number disposed
Direct
0
Indirect
0
TOTAL
0
Value/Consideration
$5,814.77
No. of securities held after change
Direct
8,215,835
Indirect
1,957,977
TOTAL
10,173,812
Nature of change
On-market trade
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
NO
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
