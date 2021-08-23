Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Flagship Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSI   AU000000FSI7

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(FSI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/20
2.4 AUD   -6.61%
01:14aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/19FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Dividend – August 2021
PU
08/19FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : FSI Appendix 2A – DRP
PU
Flagship Investments : Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/23/2021 | 01:14am EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN 99 080 135 913

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Scott Barrett

Date of last notice

11 March 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Scott Barrett as Trustee for Allegra Barrett (Trustee)

(including registered holder)

Bands One Pty Ltd ATF Bands One Trust (Trustee

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Director & Beneficiary)

interest.

Date of change

20 August 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

5,091

Indirect

11,352

Total

16,443

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid

Number acquired

Direct

0

Indirect

22

Total

22

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$55.57

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

5,091

Indirect

11,374

Total

16,465

Nature of change

DRP

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

NO

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Flagship Investments Limited published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,18 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
Net income 2021 -1,48 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net cash 2021 3,06 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,4x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 61,8 M 44,0 M 44,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,0x
EV / Sales 2021 49,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Flagship Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Clive Pohl Managing Director & Director
Scott W. Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dominic M. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Sophie A. Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED2.13%44
BLACKROCK, INC.27.11%139 589
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.11%87 111
UBS GROUP AG21.97%57 604
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.42.33%48 898
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)25.64%46 024