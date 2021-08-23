Flagship Investments : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN 99 080 135 913

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Scott Barrett Date of last notice 11 March 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest Scott Barrett as Trustee for Allegra Barrett (Trustee) (including registered holder) Bands One Pty Ltd ATF Bands One Trust (Trustee Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Director & Beneficiary) interest. Date of change 20 August 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 5,091 Indirect 11,352 Total 16,443 Class Ordinary Fully Paid Number acquired Direct 0 Indirect 22 Total 22 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $55.57 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change Direct 5,091 Indirect 11,374 Total 16,465 Nature of change DRP Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back