Flagship Investments : Change of Substantial Holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (FSI) ACN/ARSN 080 135 913 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name EMMANUEL CLIVE POHL ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 17/09/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 23/07/2020 The previous notice was dated 23/07/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully paid ordinary 10,269,942 40.3% 10,167,735 39.8%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration Class and number Person's votes affected change interest changed change (6) given in relation of securities to change (7) affected SEE ANNEXURE "A"

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: