Flagship Investments : Change of Substantial Holding
0
09/21/2020 | 01:35am EDT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (FSI)
ACN/ARSN
080 135 913
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
EMMANUEL CLIVE POHL
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
17/09/2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
23/07/2020
The previous notice was dated
23/07/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully paid ordinary
10,269,942
40.3%
10,167,735
39.8%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number
Person's votes affected
change
interest changed
change (6)
given in relation
of securities
to change (7)
affected
SEE ANNEXURE "A"
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
SEE ANNEXURE "B"
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
n.a.
n.a.
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Emmanuel Clive Pohl
Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217
Individually Managed Accounts
Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217
Power of Attorney clients
Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217
Citi Nominees Pty Limited
GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001
Signature
print name EMMANUEL CLIVE POHL
Capacity
sign here
Date 21 September 2020
Flagship Investments Limited (ACN 080 135 913)
Annexure A
Date of
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
Consideration
Number of
Class
Change
Securities
17/08/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
On-market trade
$237,782
125,000
Ord F/P
17/08/2020 S Valmadre
On-market trade
-$237,782
-125,000 Ord F/P
18/08/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
On-market trade
$279,031
147,150
Ord F/P
18/08/2020 S Valmadre
On-market trade
-$279,031
-147,150 Ord F/P
19/08/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
On-market trade
$322,360
170,000
Ord F/P
19/08/2020 S Valmadre
On-market trade
-$322,360
-170,000 Ord F/P
21/08/2020 H Demetriades
Estate transfer
-$219,490
-117,500 Ord F/P
17/09/2020 D C Grolman
DRP allocation
$2,012
962
Ord F/P
17/09/2020 K S & C L Kourie
DRP allocation
$3,927
1,878
Ord F/P
17/09/2020 KG Paterson
DRP allocation
$845
404
Ord F/P
17/09/2020 S Valmadre
DRP allocation
$24,502
11,718
Ord F/P
17/09/2020 A Jansen Van Vuuren
DRP allocation
$692
331
Ord F/P
TOTAL
-$187,513
-102,207
This is Annexure "A" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Emmanuel Clive Pohl
Date: 21-Sep-20
Annexure B
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (ACN 080 135 913)
Holder of Relevant Interest Registered Holder of Securities
Person entitled to be Registered as Holder
Nature of Relevant
Holding Class
Interest
EC Pohl
Pohl P/L
Pohl P/L
Unit holder
500,000 Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
Individually Managed Accounts
Power of Attorney
7,709,758
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
Cidel Bank & Trust Inc
Cidel Bank & Trust Inc
Power of Attorney
489,201
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
Dr C Laubscher
DR C Laubscher
Power of Attorney
512,707
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
D C Grolman
D C Grolman
Power of Attorney
48,243
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
K S & C L Kourie
K S & C L Kourie
Power of Attorney
94,245
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
H Demetriades
H Demetriades
Power of Attorney
0
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
KG Paterson
KG Paterson
Power of Attorney
20,259
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
S Valmadre
S Valmadre
Power of Attorney
588,231
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
Petula Pty Ltd ATF Ryan Family a/c
Petula Pty Ltd ATF Ryan Family a/c
Power of Attorney
188,500
Ordinary Fully Paid
EC Pohl
A Jansen Van Vuuren
A Jansen Van Vuuren
Power of Attorney
16,591
Ordinary Fully Paid
10,167,735
This is Annexure "B" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Emmanuel Clive Pohl
Date: 21-September-2020
