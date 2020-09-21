Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Flagship Investments Limited    FSI   AU000000FSI7

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(FSI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flagship Investments : Change of Substantial Holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (FSI)

ACN/ARSN

080 135 913

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

EMMANUEL CLIVE POHL

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

17/09/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

23/07/2020

The previous notice was dated

23/07/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary

10,269,942

40.3%

10,167,735

39.8%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number

Person's votes affected

change

interest changed

change (6)

given in relation

of securities

to change (7)

affected

SEE ANNEXURE "A"

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

SEE ANNEXURE "B"

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

n.a.

n.a.

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Emmanuel Clive Pohl

Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217

Individually Managed Accounts

Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217

Power of Attorney clients

Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217

Citi Nominees Pty Limited

GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001

Signature

print name EMMANUEL CLIVE POHL

Capacity

sign here

Date 21 September 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Flagship Investments Limited (ACN 080 135 913)

Annexure A

Date of

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration

Number of

Class

Change

Securities

17/08/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

On-market trade

$237,782

125,000

Ord F/P

17/08/2020 S Valmadre

On-market trade

-$237,782

-125,000 Ord F/P

18/08/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

On-market trade

$279,031

147,150

Ord F/P

18/08/2020 S Valmadre

On-market trade

-$279,031

-147,150 Ord F/P

19/08/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

On-market trade

$322,360

170,000

Ord F/P

19/08/2020 S Valmadre

On-market trade

-$322,360

-170,000 Ord F/P

21/08/2020 H Demetriades

Estate transfer

-$219,490

-117,500 Ord F/P

17/09/2020 D C Grolman

DRP allocation

$2,012

962

Ord F/P

17/09/2020 K S & C L Kourie

DRP allocation

$3,927

1,878

Ord F/P

17/09/2020 KG Paterson

DRP allocation

$845

404

Ord F/P

17/09/2020 S Valmadre

DRP allocation

$24,502

11,718

Ord F/P

17/09/2020 A Jansen Van Vuuren

DRP allocation

$692

331

Ord F/P

TOTAL

-$187,513

-102,207

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Emmanuel Clive Pohl

Date: 21-Sep-20

Annexure B

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (ACN 080 135 913)

Holder of Relevant Interest Registered Holder of Securities

Person entitled to be Registered as Holder

Nature of Relevant

Holding Class

Interest

EC Pohl

Pohl P/L Pohl P/L

Unit holder

500,000 Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Individually Managed Accounts

Power of Attorney

7,709,758

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

Cidel Bank & Trust Inc

Cidel Bank & Trust Inc

Power of Attorney

489,201

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

Dr C Laubscher

DR C Laubscher

Power of Attorney

512,707

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

D C Grolman

D C Grolman

Power of Attorney

48,243

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

K S & C L Kourie

K S & C L Kourie

Power of Attorney

94,245

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

H Demetriades

H Demetriades

Power of Attorney

0

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

KG Paterson KG Paterson

Power of Attorney

20,259

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

S Valmadre

S Valmadre

Power of Attorney

588,231

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

Petula Pty Ltd ATF Ryan Family a/c

Petula Pty Ltd ATF Ryan Family a/c

Power of Attorney

188,500

Ordinary Fully Paid

EC Pohl

A Jansen Van Vuuren

A Jansen Van Vuuren

Power of Attorney

16,591

Ordinary Fully Paid

10,167,735

This is Annexure "B" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Emmanuel Clive Pohl

Date: 21-September-2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flagship Investments Limited published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
01:35aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change of Substantial Holding
PU
01:20aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change in Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/02FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/02FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/27FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Preliminary Final Report – Appendix 4E
PU
08/27FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Dividend – September 2020
PU
07/23FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/23FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change of Substantial Holding
PU
07/04DISMISSAL OF ARSHAD MALIK BY LHC PRO : Shehbaz
AQ
03/12FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change of Substantial Holding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,18 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
Net income 2020 0,49 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net cash 2020 56,5 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 94,7x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 51,0 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,01x
EV / Sales 2020 -8,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Flagship Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Clive Pohl Managing Director & Director
Dominic M. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Scott W. Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sophie A. Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED4.99%37
BLACKROCK, INC.10.79%84 921
UBS GROUP AG-10.18%43 325
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.66%31 360
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.03%29 047
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.68%21 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group