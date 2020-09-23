Flagship Investments : Notice of Annual General Meeting – October 2020

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED ABN 99 080 135 913 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("the Company") will be held at Location McCullough Robertson Lawyers, Level 11, Central Plaza Two, 66 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD Date Tuesday 27 October 2020 Time 3:30pm (AEST) Important message regarding COVID-19 The Company advises Shareholders that due to Queensland COVID-19 restrictions in respect of public gatherings, anyone who wishes to attend the meeting in person is also asked to register with the Company via email to contact@flagshipinvestments.com.au by 9.00am (AEST) on Monday 26 October 2020 so that appropriate measures can be put in place to facilitate physicaldistancing and other precautions to ensure the health and safety of all attendees. The number of persons that may attend the meeting in person will be subject to the Queensland public health orders in place at the time of the meeting. The Company will continue to monitor the guidance of public health authorities in that regard, and will notify Shareholders of anychanges in arrangements for the meeting where necessary. VIRTUAL PRESENTATION: The Flagship Investments Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be Live-Streamed for those who cannot attend in person. To register for the live stream please complete the registration at: https://www.flagshipinvestments.com.au/agm2020/ Please note, attendance via virtual presentation will not be deemed attendance at the AGM under the ASIC AGM Guidelines or Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No 1.) 2020. Shareholders who wish to exercise their rights should vote via proxy or in person. If any Shareholders have questions, they are encouraged to submit them in advance of the meeting by emailing the questions to contact@flagshipinvestments.com.au by 9.00am (AEST) on Monday 26 October 2020. 1

ORDINARY BUSINESS ITEM 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS To receive and consider the Company's annual financial reports and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2020. ITEM 2 Resolution: 1 ADOPTION OF DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT To consider, and if in favour, to pass the following Resolution under section 250R(2) Corporations Act: 1 'That the Remuneration Report of the Directors for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted.' Note: This Resolution will be decided under section 250R(2) Corporations Act and, accordingly, the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors. ITEM 3 Resolution: 2 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS To consider, and if in favour, to pass the following as an ordinary Resolution: 2. 'That Mr Dominic M McGann, who retires by rotation under rule 16.1 of the Company's constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director.' Note: Information about the candidate appears in the Explanatory Memorandum. ITEM 4 Resolution: 3 CHANGE OF AUDITOR To consider, and if in favour, to pass the following as an ordinary Resolution: 3. 'That Connect National Audit Pty Ltd be appointed as auditor of the Company effective from the date of the Annual General Meeting.' Note: Information about the change of auditor appears in the Explanatory Memorandum. VOTING EXCLUSION: Key management personnel ( KMP ) whose remuneration details are contained in the Remuneration Report (and their closely related

parties) are restricted from voting on Resolution 1 under section 250R(4) Corporations Act. KMP (or their closely related parties) appointed as a proxy must not vote on a Resolution connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of KMP if the proxy is undirected unless: the proxy is the person chairing the meeting; and the proxy appointment expressly authorises the person chairing the meeting to vote undirected proxies on such a resolution. By Order of the Board Scott Barrett Company Secretary 25 August 2020 2

NOTES: A Shareholder who is entitled to attend and cast a vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy. The proxy need not be a Shareholder. A Shareholder who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If you wish to appoint a proxy and are entitled to do so, then complete and return the attached proxy form. If the proxy form specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular Resolution the proxy need not vote on a show of hands but if the proxy does so, it must vote as specified in the proxy form. If the proxy has two or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the Resolution, the proxy must not vote on a show of hands. A corporation may elect to appoint a representative, rather than appoint a proxy, under the Corporations Act in which case the Company will require written proof of the representative's appointment which must be lodged with or presented to the Company before the meeting. The Company has determined under regulation 7.11.37 Corporations Regulations 2001 that for the purpose of voting at the meeting or adjourned meeting, securities are taken to be held by those persons recorded in the Company's register of Shareholders as at 7.00pm (AEST) on Sunday 25 October 2020. If you have any queries on how to cast your votes call the Company's share registry, Boardroom

Pty Limited on 1300 737 760 (within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (outside Australia) during business hours. Proxies must be received before 3:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 25 October 2020. by one of the following methods: Boardroom Pty Limited By Post: GPO Box 3993, SYDNEY NSW 2001 By Delivery: Level 12, 225 George Street, SYDNEY NSW 2000 By Facsimile: +61 2 9290 9655 By Voting Online: www.votingonline.com.au/fsiagm2020 The Company reserves the right to declare invalid any proxy not received in this manner. 3

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED ABN 99 080 135 913 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING EXPLANATORY NOTES ITEM 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS The Corporations Act requires that the report of the Directors, the Auditor's Report and the Financial Report be laid before the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Company's constitution provides for these reports to be received and considered at the meeting. Apart from the matters involving remuneration which are required to be voted upon, neither the Corporations Act nor the Company's constitution requires a vote of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on the Financial Statements and Reports. Shareholders will be given reasonable opportunity at the meeting to raise questions and make comments on these reports. In addition to asking questions at the meeting, Shareholders may address written questions to the Chairman about the management of the Company or to the Company's Auditor, WPIAS Pty Ltd, if the question is relevant to: the content of the Auditor's Report; or the conduct of its audit of the Annual Financial Report to be considered at the meeting. Note: Under section 250PA(1) Corporations Act a Shareholder must submit the question to the Company no later than the fifth business day before the day on which the annual general meeting is held. Written questions for the auditor must be delivered by 5.00pm (AEST) on or before Tuesday 20 October 2020. Please send any written questions for WPIAS Pty Ltd to the Company at the address listed on the proxy form attached to this Notice. ITEM 2 RESOLUTION 1: Adoption of Directors' Remuneration Report The Corporations Act requires that the section of the Directors' report dealing with the remuneration of Directors, and the Company Secretary (Remuneration Report) be put to the vote of Shareholders for adoption. The resolution of Shareholders is advisory only and not binding on the Company. However, if more than 25% of the votes cast on this Resolution are against the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the Remuneration Report for the following year must either address any comments received from Shareholders or explain why no action has been taken in response to those comments. If, at the following Annual General Meeting the Remuneration Report is voted against by 25% or more of votes cast, a 'spill resolution' will be put to Shareholders. If at least 50% of the votes cast are in favour of the 'spill resolution' a special meeting of the Company will be held within 90 days at which the Directors in office at the time of the second Annual General Meeting must resign and stand for re-election. The Remuneration Report is in the 2020 Annual Report, which is available to be viewed on the Company's website www.flagshipinvestments.com.au THE REPORT: explains the Board's policies on the nature and level of remuneration paid to the Directors and Company Secretary within the Company; discusses the link between the Board's policies and the Company's performance; sets out the remuneration details for each Director; provides details on any service agreements, share based compensation arrangements and related party transactions; and makes clear that the basis for remunerating non-executive Directors is distinct from the basis for remunerating executives, including executive Directors. The Chairman will give Shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about, or to make comments on, the Remuneration Report. As RESOLUTION 1 relates to matters including the remuneration of the Directors, the Board, as a matter of good corporate governance, and in accordance with the spirit of section 250R(4) Corporations Act, makes no recommendation regarding this resolution. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.