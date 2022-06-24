Federman & Sherwood Investigates Flagstar Bank (Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.) for Data Breach

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Flagstar Bank [NYSE: FBC] with respect to a data breach. On June 17, 2022, Flagstar Bank reported that they recently experienced a cyber incident that involved unauthorized access to their network. In response, Flagstar promptly took steps to secure its environment and investigate the incident with the assistance of third-party forensic experts.

Flagstar Bank, a national bank with approximately 158 locations across 5 U.S. states, has acknowledged a breach affecting 1,547,169 customers' files containing customer data that included names and/or personal identifiers including their social security numbers. After an extensive forensic investigation and manual document review, they discovered on June 2, 2022, that certain impacted files containing personal information were accessed and/or acquired from their network between December 3, 2021 and December 4, 2021.

