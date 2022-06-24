Log in
    FBC   US3379307057

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
2022-06-24
35.08 USD   +3.34%
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Flagstar Bank (Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.) for Data Breach

06/24/2022
The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Flagstar Bank [NYSE: FBC] with respect to a data breach. On June 17, 2022, Flagstar Bank reported that they recently experienced a cyber incident that involved unauthorized access to their network. In response, Flagstar promptly took steps to secure its environment and investigate the incident with the assistance of third-party forensic experts.

Flagstar Bank, a national bank with approximately 158 locations across 5 U.S. states, has acknowledged a breach affecting 1,547,169 customers' files containing customer data that included names and/or personal identifiers including their social security numbers. After an extensive forensic investigation and manual document review, they discovered on June 2, 2022, that certain impacted files containing personal information were accessed and/or acquired from their network between December 3, 2021 and December 4, 2021.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 781 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,12x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 1 807 M 1 807 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 341
Free-Float 97,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,94 $
Average target price 45,33 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro P. DiNello President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James K. Ciroli Executive Vice President
John D. Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Charters Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karen Buck Operations Director & Executive Vice President
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.-29.64%1 796
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.26%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.89%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%242 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.59%152 592