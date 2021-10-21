Flagstar Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per share

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FBC   US3379307057

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

10/21/2021 | 06:46am EDT
TROY, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable November 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 6, 2021.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $27.1 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 86 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $255.7 billion of loans representing almost 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

For further information
ANALYSTS: Ken Schellenberg, Investor Relations, (248) 312-5741
MEDIA: Susan Bergesen, Corporate Communications, (248) 312-6237

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-bancorp-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-per-share-301405316.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.


