Flagstar Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $73 Million, or $1.35 Per Diluted Share

, or per diluted share, excluding merger-related costs. Expanded net interest margin by 29 basis points to 3.98 percent for the quarter and 4.07 percent for September.

Grew average commercial loans, excluding warehouse loans, by 15 percent compared to the second quarter.

Yielded an annualized 12 percent return on our mortgage servicing rights asset.

Produced a 1.2 percent return on assets.

Reduced noninterest expense by $20 million and improved the efficiency ratio by 8 percent.

Maintained strong asset quality with no nonperforming commercial loans. TROY, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today reported third quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $75 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $63 million, or $1.17 per diluted share. "Once again, our results for the quarter demonstrate the business model we built is working just as it was designed to work," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "Overall, all lines of business contributed to earnings growth of 22 percent compared to the second quarter, leading to a strong 1.2 percent return on assets. Our Community bank grew non-warehouse commercial loans by 15 percent and drove new all-time highs for net interest income and net interest margin. Servicing exceeded 1.4 million in serviced and subserviced accounts. Mortgage remained profitable despite unrelenting challenges as our team responded well by managing costs. "Most noteworthy—and where we continued to shine—is the growth in our net interest margin, which increased 29 basis points for the third quarter to 3.98 percent — a new record for our highest core net interest margin ever, and to 4.07 percent for September – another record. As a result, net interest income grew $26 million, or 13 percent. "Credit quality continues to hold up well with no nonperforming commercial loans and low levels of delinquency. We also continued to see improvements in forbearance-related delinquencies. "I couldn't be prouder of how our team has performed. Our results this quarter again showed our ability to find ways to deliver profitability in any economic environment, as all elements of our team came together to deliver their very best." Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 219 $ 193 $ 165 $ 181 $ 195 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 5 (9) (4) (17) (23) Noninterest income 114 131 160 202 266 Noninterest expense 236 256 261 291 286 Income before income taxes 92 77 68 109 198 Provision for income taxes 19 17 15 24 46 Net income $ 73 $ 60 $ 53 $ 85 $ 152











Income per share:









Basic $ 1.36 $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.87 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.12 $ 0.99 $ 1.60 $ 2.83 Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 219 $ 193 $ 165 $ 181 $ 195 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 5 (9) (4) (17) (23) Noninterest income 114 131 160 202 266 Noninterest expense 233 253 258 285 281 Income before income taxes 95 80 71 115 203 Provision for income taxes 20 17 16 25 47 Net income $ 75 $ 63 $ 55 $ 90 $ 156











Income per share:









Basic $ 1.42 $ 1.18 $ 1.03 $ 1.71 $ 2.94 Diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.17 $ 1.02 $ 1.69 $ 2.90 (1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Net interest margin 3.98 % 3.69 % 3.11 % 2.96 % 3.00 % Return on average assets 1.2 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 2.2 % Return on average common equity 10.4 % 8.7 % 7.9 % 12.7 % 23.4 % Efficiency ratio 70.9 % 79.1 % 80.4 % 75.9 % 62.2 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 85.0 % 76.3 % 68.5 % 67.2 % 68.8 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1) 88.5 % 71.9 % 64.1 % 60.5 % 60.3 % (1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 21,905 $ 20,958 $ 21,569 $ 24,291 $ 25,656 5 % (15) % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 2,976 3,571 4,833 6,384 7,839 (17) % (62) % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 14,640 13,339 12,384 13,314 13,540 10 % 8 % Average total deposits 17,216 17,488 18,089 19,816 19,686 (2) % (13) % Net Interest Income Net interest income in the third quarter was $219 million, an increase of $26 million, or 13 percent, as compared to the second quarter 2022. The results primarily reflect a $0.9 billion, or 5 percent, increase in average earning assets along with an increase in net interest margin. We grew our loans held for investment by $1.3 billion, led by our residential mortgage and commercial portfolios. This growth was partially offset by a $0.6 billion decrease in our mortgage loans held-for-sale as a result of lower mortgage volume. Net interest margin in the third quarter was 3.98 percent, a 29 basis points increase compared to 3.69 percent in the prior quarter. The net interest margin rose every month in the quarter with a September net interest income of 4.07 percent which is largely attributable to our asset sensitivity and our management of deposit costs. Average total deposits were $17.2 billion in the third quarter, down $0.3 billion, or 2 percent, from the second quarter 2022, largely due to a decrease of $0.3 billion, or 4 percent, in average retail deposits. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased only 15 basis points compared to short term market rates increasing 135 basis points. Provision for Credit Losses The provision for credit losses was $5 million for the third quarter, as compared to a $9 million benefit for the second quarter 2022. The third quarter net provision was driven by an increase to the reserve due to HFI loan growth which was focused in well collateralized portfolios. The strong performance of our portfolio continued with a low number of consumer non-accrual loans and no commercial non-accrual loans at September 30, 2022. Noninterest Income Noninterest income decreased to $114 million in the third quarter, as compared to $131 million for the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower loan administration and fee income. Third quarter net gain on loan sales increased $5 million, to $32 million, as compared to $27 million in the second quarter 2022. Gain on sale margins increased 27 basis points to 66 basis points for the third quarter 2022, compared to 39 basis points for the second quarter 2022. The improved result was driven by improved secondary marketing performance which was partially offset by a 32 percent decline in fallout-adjusted locks. Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio yielded an annualized 12 percent return for the quarter. The net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $4 million to $26 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to a $22 million net return for the second quarter 2022. We grew the MSR asset by $213 million and our return benefited from our partial hedge position, which we transitioned to a fully hedged position as rates rose during the quarter. Loan administration income was $18 million for the third quarter 2022, as compared to $33 million for the second quarter 2022. The decline in income was driven primarily by higher LIBOR-based fee credits paid on custodial deposits that are subserviced. Loan fees and charges decreased $9 million to $20 million for the third quarter, compared to $29 million for the second quarter 2022, primarily due to lower originations and lower ancillary fee income driven by lower loss mitigation fees associated with loans coming out of forbearance. Mortgage Metrics













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) $ 4,800 $ 7,100 $ 7,700 $ 8,900 $ 11,300 (32) % (58) % Mortgage loans closed (1) $ 6,900 $ 7,700 $ 8,200 $ 10,700 $ 12,500 (11) % (45) % Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) 0.66 % 0.39 % 0.58 % 1.02 % 1.50 % 27 (84) Net gain on loan sales $ 32 $ 27 $ 45 $ 91 $ 169 19 % (81) % Net return on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ 26 $ 22 $ 29 $ 19 $ 9 N/M N/M Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 58 $ 49 $ 74 $ 110 $ 178 18 % (67) % Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,421 1,383 1,256 1,234 1,203 3 % 18 % Capitalized value of MSRs 1.51 % 1.50 % 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1 43 N/M - Not meaningful













(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based

on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense decreased to $236 million for the third quarter, compared to $256 million for the second quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger costs in the second and third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased $20 million, or 8 percent, primarily driven by our actions taken to reduce scale in the mortgage business. Mortgage expenses were $80 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $10 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage expenses to closings—our mortgage expense ratio— was 1.12 percent, a decrease of 2 basis points from the second quarter 2022. The reduction in expense was primarily driven by the actions we have taken to reduce mortgage costs. Additionally, we have taken a significant cost cutting measure at the end of the quarter to reduce our mortgage workforce by another 7 percent. The efficiency ratio was 71 percent for the third quarter, as compared to 79 percent for the second quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger expenses in the third quarter of 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 70 percent and 78 percent, respectively. Income Taxes The third quarter provision for income taxes totaled $19 million, with an effective tax rate of 21.3 percent, compared to an effective tax rate of 21.7 percent for the second quarter 2022. Asset Quality Credit Quality Ratios













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 140 $ 135 $ 145 $ 170 $ 190 4 % (26) % Credit reserves to LHFI 0.89 % 0.92 % 1.10 % 1.27 % 1.33 % (3) -44 Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse 1.14 % 1.27 % 1.64 % 1.96 % 2.29 % (13) (115) Net charge-offs $ — $ 1 $ 21 $ 3 $ 6 (100) % (100) % Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 94 $ 99 $ 107 $ 94 $ 96 (5) % (2) % Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) — % 0.03 % 0.69 % 0.08 % 0.19 % (3) (19) Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.59 % 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.70 % 0.66 % (9) (7)















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):



Residential first mortgage 0.06 % 0.12 % 0.31 % 0.04 % — % (6) 6 Home equity and other consumer 0.24 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.14 % 0.01 % 15 23 Commercial real estate — % — % — % — % 0.03 % — (3) Commercial and industrial (0.24) % 0.02 % 4.31 % 0.53 % 1.87 % (26) (211) N/M - Not meaningful















(1) Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.

(2) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. Our portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality that resulted in a small net recovery in the third quarter 2022. This compares to net charge-offs of $1 million, or 3 basis points, in the prior quarter. Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $94 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $5 million as compared to the second quarter 2022. Our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 0.59% basis points at September 30, 2022, a 9 basis point decrease compared to June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $34 million, or 22 basis points of total loans, compared to $22 million, or 15 basis points, at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $140 million and covered 0.89 percent of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2022, a 3 basis point decrease from June 30, 2022. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.14 percent, a 13 basis point decrease from June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects growth in our HFI loan portfolio. Loan growth occurred in well-collateralized portfolios, including $944 million in residential first mortgage and $340 million in MSR loans (included in our C&I portfolio) which have lower reserve levels. The impact of this loan growth was partially offset by reductions in our reserves related to residential first mortgages, consumer loans and our loans with government guarantees as a result of pay-offs and improvements in the delinquency trends of expired forbearance loans. Overall, our portfolio quality remains solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and low delinquency levels, including no commercial nonperforming loans. Capital Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 11.06 % 12.17 % 11.83 % 10.54 % 9.72 % (111) 134 Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 11.97 % 13.22 % 13.89 % 13.19 % 11.95 % (125) 2 Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 13.11 % 14.41 % 15.17 % 14.43 % 13.11 % (130) — Total capital (to RWA) 14.32 % 15.68 % 16.59 % 15.88 % 14.55 % (136) (23) Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 9.73 % 10.25 % 11.13 % 10.09 % 9.23 % (52) 50 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 46.42 $ 47.83 $ 48.61 $ 48.33 $ 47.21 (3) % (2) % (1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. We maintained a strong capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. Further demonstrating our capital strength, the capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio—the largest component of the held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent because of historically low levels of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 12.97 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.52 percent at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share declined to $46.42, down $1.41, or 3 percent from last quarter due to a $150 million decline in other comprehensive income primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on our investment securities portfolio. About Flagstar Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $25.4 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 81 retail locations in 26 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $360 billion of loans representing more than 1.4 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com . Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com. Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and Flagstar's ability to achieve its respective financial and other strategic goals. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Flagstar does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in the "Risk Factors" section in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Assets













Cash $ 313

$ 198

$ 277

$ 103 Interest-earning deposits 105

237

774

46 Total cash and cash equivalents 418

435

1,051

149 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,627

2,346

1,804

1,802 Investment securities held-to-maturity 159

173

205

236 Loans held-for-sale 1,830

3,482

5,054

6,378 Loans held-for-investment 15,793

14,655

13,408

14,268 Loans with government guarantees 1,370

1,144

1,650

1,945 Less: allowance for loan losses (126)

(122)

(154)

(171) Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 17,037

15,677

14,904

16,042 Mortgage servicing rights 1,026

622

392

340 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 329

329

377

377 Premises and equipment, net 354

354

360

370 Goodwill and intangible assets 140

142

147

149 Bank-owned life insurance 372

370

365

363 Other assets 1,151

969

824

836 Total assets $ 25,443

$ 24,899

$ 25,483

$ 27,042 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,802

$ 6,664

$ 7,088

$ 8,108 Interest-bearing deposits 9,789

9,984

10,921

11,228 Total deposits 16,591

16,648

18,009

19,336 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 3,450

3,301

1,880

1,870 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,000

700

1,400

1,400 Other long-term debt 390

394

396

396 Loan with government guarantees repurchase liability 156

101

200

163 Other liabilities 1,240

1,062

880

1,232 Total liabilities 22,827

22,206

22,765

24,397 Stockholders' Equity













Common stock 1

1

1

1 Additional paid in capital 1,361

1,358

1,355

1,362 Accumulated other comprehensive income (249)

(99)

35

38 Retained earnings 1,503

1,433

1,327

1,244 Total stockholders' equity 2,616

2,693

2,718

2,645 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,443

$ 24,899

$ 25,483

$ 27,042 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

2Q22

3Q21

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021

Amount Percent

Amount Percent Interest Income





















Total interest income $ 254 $ 209 $ 177 $ 196 $ 209

$ 45 22 %

$ 45 22 % Total interest expense 35 16 12 15 14

19 119 %

21 150 % Net interest income 219 193 165 181 195

26 13 %

24 12 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 5 (9) (4) (17) (23)

14 N/M

28 (122) % Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 214 202 169 198 218

12 6 %

(4) (2) % Noninterest Income





















Net gain on loan sales 32 27 45 91 169

5 19 %

(137) (81) % Loan fees and charges 20 29 27 29 33

(9) (31) %

(13) (39) % Net return on the mortgage

servicing rights 26 22 29 19 9

4 18 %

17 N/M Loan administration income 18 33 33 36 31

(15) (45) %

(13) (42) % Deposit fees and charges 8 9 9 8 9

(1) (11) %

(1) (11) % Other noninterest income 10 11 17 19 15

(1) (9) %

(5) (33) % Total noninterest income 114 131 160 202 266

(17) (13) %

(152) (57) % Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 113 122 127 137 130

(9) (7) %

(17) (13) % Occupancy and equipment 45 46 45 47 46

(1) (2) %

(1) (2) % Commissions 15 22 26 38 44

(7) (32) %

(29) (66) % Loan processing expense 21 23 21 21 22

(2) (9) %

(1) (5) % Legal and professional

expense 11 10 11 13 12

1 10 %

(1) (8) % Federal insurance premiums 4 4 4 4 6

— — %

(2) (33) % Intangible asset

amortization 2 3 2 3 3

(1) (33) %

(1) (33) % Other noninterest expense 25 26 25 28 23

(1) (4) %

2 9 % Total noninterest expense 236 256 261 291 286

(20) (8) %

(50) (17) % Income before income taxes 92 77 68 109 198

15 19 %

(106) (54) % Provision for income taxes 19 17 15 24 46

2 12 %

(27) (59) % Net income $ 73 $ 60 $ 53 $ 85 $ 152

$ 13 22 %

$ (79) (52) % Income per share





















Basic $ 1.36 $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.87

$ 0.23 20 %

$ (1.51) (53) % Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.12 $ 0.99 $ 1.60 $ 2.83

$ 0.23 21 %

$ (1.48) (52) %























Cash dividends declared $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ — — %

$ — — % N/M - Not meaningful





















Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Change

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

Amount

Percent Interest Income













Total interest income $ 640

$ 614

$ 26

4 % Total interest expense 63

48

15

31 % Net interest income 577

566

11

2 % (Benefit) provision for credit losses (8)

(95)

87

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 585

661

(76)

(11) % Noninterest Income













Net gain on loan sales 104

564

(460)

(82) % Loan fees and charges 76

112

(36)

(32) % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights 77

4

73

1,825 % Loan administration income 84

85

(1)

(1) % Deposit fees and charges 26

26

—

— % Other noninterest income 38

51

(13)

(25) % Total noninterest income 405

842

(437)

(52) % Noninterest Expense













Compensation and benefits 362

396

(34)

(9) % Occupancy and equipment 136

141

(5)

(4) % Commissions 63

156

(93)

(60) % Loan processing expense 65

65

—

— % Legal and professional expense 32

32

—

— % Federal insurance premiums 12

16

(4)

(25) % Intangible asset amortization 7

8

(1)

(13) % Other noninterest expense 76

108

(32)

(30) % Total noninterest expense 753

922

(169)

(18) % Income before income taxes 237

581

(344)

(59) % Provision for income taxes 51

133

(82)

(62) % Net income $ 186

$ 448

$ (262)

(58) % Income per share













Basic $ 3.49

$ 8.48

$ (4.99)

(59) % Diluted $ 3.47

$ 8.37

$ (4.90)

(59) %















Cash dividends declared $ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ —

— % N/M - Not meaningful













Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):

















Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) $ 4,800

$ 7,100

$ 11,300

$ 11,800

$ 36,000 Mortgage loans closed $ 6,900

$ 7,700

$ 12,500

$ 14,600

$ 39,100 Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 7,200

$ 6,900

$ 12,400

$ 14,100

$ 40,100 Selected Ratios:

















Interest rate spread (3) 3.62 %

3.47 %

2.84 %

3.33 %

2.70 % Net interest margin 3.98 %

3.69 %

3.00 %

3.60 %

2.90 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 0.4 %

0.4 %

1.4 %

0.7 %

1.4 % Return on average assets 1.2 %

1.0 %

2.2 %

1.0 %

2.1 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) 1.2 %

1.1 %

2.2 %

1.1 %

2.2 % Return on average common equity 10.4 %

8.7 %

23.4 %

9.0 %

24.3 % Return on average tangible common equity (5) 11.2 %

9.5 %

25.2 %

9.8 %

24.7 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5) 11.9 %

10.1 %

26.2 %

10.4 %

27.2 % Efficiency ratio 70.9 %

79.1 %

62.2 %

76.7 %

65.5 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 69.8 %

78.1 %

61.1 %

75.8 %

62.8 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 11.1 %

11.5 %

9.2 %

11.2 %

8.6 % Average Balances:

















Average interest-earning assets $ 21,905

$ 20,958

$ 25,656

$ 21,479

$ 26,029 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 14,075

$ 12,889

$ 15,590

$ 13,313

$ 15,083 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,785

$ 2,754

$ 2,592

$ 2,742

$ 2,454

(1) Rounded to nearest hundred million.

(2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(5) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Selected Statistics:













Book value per common share $ 49.05

$ 50.50

$ 51.09

$ 50.04 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 46.42

$ 47.83

$ 48.33

$ 47.21 Number of common shares outstanding 53,330,827

53,329,993

53,197,650

52,862,383 Number of FTE employees 4,911

5,036

5,395

5,461 Number of bank branches 158

158

158

158 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.39 %

0.42 %

0.39 %

0.37 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 10.3 %

10.8 %

10.7 %

9.8 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:













Weighted average service fee (basis points) 30.8

31.7

31.5

32.1 Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 1.51 %

1.50 %

1.12 %

1.08 %

(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(2) Ratio excludes LHFS. Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 2,976 $ 34 4.58 %

$ 3,571 $ 36 4.10 %

$ 7,839 $ 63 3.22 % Loans held-for-investment





















Residential first mortgage 2,633 26 3.97 %

1,789 16 3.68 %

1,706 14 3.14 % Home equity 699 11 6.29 %

614 7 4.74 %

686 6 3.64 % Other 1,381 17 4.99 %

1,302 16 4.80 %

1,177 14 4.76 % Total consumer loans 4,713 54 4.61 %

3,705 39 4.25 %

3,569 34 3.77 % Commercial real estate 3,542 49 5.40 %

3,366 41 4.78 %

3,238 28 3.43 % Commercial and industrial 2,844 37 5.06 %

2,169 26 4.65 %

1,341 12 3.56 % Warehouse lending 3,541 42 4.63 %

4,099 34 3.27 %

5,392 52 3.76 % Total commercial loans 9,927 128 5.03 %

9,634 101 4.11 %

9,971 92 3.62 % Total loans held-for-investment 14,640 182 4.90 %

13,339 140 4.15 %

13,540 126 3.66 % Loans with government guarantees 1,275 14 4.39 %

1,161 15 5.13 %

2,046 8 1.61 % Investment securities 2,723 22 3.32 %

2,310 17 2.89 %

2,058 12 2.15 % Interest-earning deposits 291 2 1.83 %

577 1 0.64 %

173 — 0.18 % Total interest-earning assets 21,905 $ 254 4.59 %

20,958 $ 209 3.96 %

25,656 $ 209 3.22 % Other assets 3,243





2,909





2,391



Total assets $ 25,148





$ 23,867





$ 28,047



Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Retail deposits





















Demand deposits $ 1,640 $ 1 0.34 %

$ 1,725 $ 1 0.10 %

$ 1,603 $ — 0.05 % Savings deposits 4,082 3 0.27 %

4,251 2 0.16 %

4,144 2 0.14 % Money market deposits 854 1 0.28 %

926 — 0.16 %

840 — 0.08 % Certificates of deposit 848 1 0.58 %

851 1 0.35 %

1,038 1 0.50 % Total retail deposits 7,424 6 0.32 %

7,753 4 0.17 %

7,625 3 0.16 % Government deposits 1,731 4 0.93 %

1,699 1 0.32 %

2,148 1 0.17 % Wholesale deposits and other 830 1 0.73 %

935 2 0.98 %

1,342 3 0.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,985 11 0.46 %

10,387 7 0.26 %

11,115 7 0.26 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 2,653 15 2.23 %

1,124 3 1.05 %

2,736 1 0.18 % Long-term FHLB advances 1,041 4 1.35 %

982 3 1.15 %

1,343 3 0.92 % Other long-term debt 396 5 4.40 %

396 3 3.07 %

396 3 3.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,075 $ 35 0.96 %

12,889 $ 16 0.48 %

15,590 14 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits





















Retail deposits and other 2,550





2,460





2,391



Custodial deposits (1) 4,681





4,641





6,180



Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,231





7,101





8,571



Other liabilities 1,057





1,123





1,294



Stockholders' equity 2,785





2,754





2,592



Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity $ 25,148





$ 23,867





$ 28,047



Net interest-earning assets $ 7,830





$ 8,069





$ 10,066



Net interest income

$ 219





$ 193





$ 195

Interest rate spread (2)



3.62 %





3.47 %





2.84 % Net interest margin (3)



3.98 %





3.69 %





3.00 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities



155.6 %





162.6 %





164.6 % Total average deposits $ 17,216





$ 17,488





$ 19,686



(1) Approximately 70 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 3,787 $ 111 3.89 %

$ 7,403 $ 169 3.04 % Loans held-for-investment













Residential first mortgage 1,978 55 3.72 %

1,907 46 3.21 % Home equity 637 24 5.10 %

751 20 3.59 % Other 1,313 48 4.88 %

1,106 40 4.78 % Total consumer loans 3,928 127 4.33 %

3,764 106 3.75 % Commercial real estate 3,379 119 4.63 %

3,125 80 3.38 % Commercial and industrial 2,286 78 4.52 %

1,425 39 3.60 % Warehouse lending 3,869 108 3.68 %

5,729 170 3.91 % Total commercial loans 9,534 305 4.22 %

10,279 289 3.71 % Total loans held-for-investment 13,462 432 4.25 %

14,043 395 3.72 % Loans with government guarantees 1,279 44 4.62 %

2,295 15 0.95 % Investment securities 2,354 50 2.85 %

2,130 35 2.19 % Interest-earning deposits 597 3 0.59 %

158 — 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 21,479 $ 640 3.96 %

26,029 $ 614 3.13 % Other assets 2,918





2,672



Total assets $ 24,397





$ 28,701



Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Retail deposits













Demand deposits $ 1,664 $ 2 0.18 %

$ 1,713 $ 1 0.06 % Savings deposits 4,195 6 0.19 %

4,058 4 0.14 % Money market deposits 889 1 0.18 %

763 — 0.07 % Certificates of deposit 876 3 0.43 %

1,152 6 0.71 % Total retail deposits 7,624 12 0.21 %

7,686 11 0.20 % Government deposits 1,769 6 0.47 %

1,907 3 0.19 % Wholesale deposits and other 944 6 0.87 %

1,182 11 1.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,337 24 0.32 %

10,775 25 0.32 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 1,486 18 1.64 %

2,646 3 0.17 % Long-term FHLB advances 1,094 10 1.15 %

1,248 9 0.99 % Other long-term debt 396 11 3.54 %

414 11 3.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,313 $ 63 0.63 %

15,083 $ 48 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing deposits













Retail deposits and other 2,495





2,307



Custodial deposits (1) 4,763





6,517



Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,258





8,824



Other liabilities 1,084





2,340



Stockholders' equity 2,742





2,454



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,397





$ 28,701



Net interest-earning assets $ 8,166





$ 10,946



Net interest income

$ 577





$ 566

Interest rate spread (2)



3.33 %





2.70 % Net interest margin (3)



3.60 %





2.90 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



161.3 %





172.6 % Total average deposits $ 17,595





$ 19,598



(1) Approximately 70 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Earnings Per Share

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net income $ 73

$ 60

$ 152

$ 186

$ 448 Weighted average common shares outstanding 53,330,518

53,269,631

52,862,288

53,273,743

52,767,923 Stock-based awards 279,748

265,817

797,134

300,947

731,366 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,610,266

53,535,448

53,659,422

53,574,690

53,499,289 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.36

$ 1.13

$ 2.87

$ 3.49

$ 8.48 Stock-based awards (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.02)

(0.11) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.35

$ 1.12

$ 2.83

$ 3.47

$ 8.37 Regulatory Capital - Bancorp

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,759 11.06 %

$ 2,900 12.17 %

$ 2,798 10.54 %

$ 2,709 9.72 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 24,939



$ 23,835



$ 26,545



$ 27,863

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,519 11.97 %

$ 2,660 13.22 %

$ 2,558 13.19 %

$ 2,469 11.95 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,759 13.11 %

$ 2,900 14.41 %

$ 2,798 14.43 %

$ 2,709 13.11 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 3,015 14.32 %

$ 3,155 15.68 %

$ 3,080 15.88 %

$ 3,006 14.55 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 21,047



$ 20,130



$ 19,397



$ 20,664

Regulatory Capital - Bank

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,741 10.99 %

$ 2,824 11.87 %

$ 2,706 10.21 %

$ 2,619 9.40 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 24,938



$ 23,786



$ 26,502



$ 27,851

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,741 12.96 %

$ 2,824 14.04 %

$ 2,706 13.96 %

$ 2,619 12.71 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,741 12.96 %

$ 2,824 14.04 %

$ 2,706 13.96 %

$ 2,619 12.71 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,853 13.49 %

$ 2,931 14.57 %

$ 2,839 14.65 %

$ 2,766 13.42 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 21,144



$ 20,113



$ 19,383



$ 20,609

Loans Serviced and Subserviced

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 284,120 1,090,130

$ 293,808 1,160,087

$ 246,858 1,032,923

$ 230,045 1,007,557 Serviced for others (3) 67,918 267,416

41,557 160,387

35,074 137,243

31,354 124,665 Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 7,801 63,461

7,959 62,217

8,793 63,426

10,410 70,738 Total loans serviced and subserviced $ 359,839 1,421,007

$ 343,324 1,382,691

$ 290,725 1,233,592

$ 271,809 1,202,960 (1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets. Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021 Consumer loans





















Residential first mortgage $ 3,147 19.9 %

$ 2,205 15.0 %

$ 1,536 11.5 %

$ 1,626 11.5 % Home equity 769 4.9 %

645 4.4 %

613 4.6 %

657 4.6 % Other 1,411 8.9 %

1,331 9.1 %

1,236 9.2 %

1,203 8.3 % Total consumer loans 5,327 33.7 %

4,181 28.5 %

3,385 25.3 %

3,486 24.4 % Commercial loans





















Commercial real estate 3,721 23.6 %

3,387 23.1 %

3,223 24.0 %

3,216 22.6 % Commercial and industrial 3,188 20.2 %

2,653 18.1 %

1,826 13.6 %

1,387 9.7 % Warehouse lending 3,557 22.5 %

4,434 30.3 %

4,974 37.1 %

6,179 43.3 % Total commercial loans 10,466 66.3 %

10,474 71.5 %

10,023 74.7 %

10,782 75.6 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 15,793 100.0 %

$ 14,655 100.0 %

$ 13,408 100.0 %

$ 14,268 100.0 % Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021 Indirect lending $ 1,071 75.9 %

$ 972 73.0 %

$ 926 74.8 %

$ 916 76.2 % Point of sale 283 20.1 %

300 22.6 %

272 22.0 %

248 20.6 % Other 57 4.0 %

59 4.4 %

38 3.2 %

39 3.2 % Total other consumer loans $ 1,411 100.0 %

$ 1,331 100.0 %

$ 1,236 100.0 %

$ 1,203 100.0 % Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Residential first mortgage $ 32

$ 33

$ 43 Home equity 23

21

15 Other 29

31

32 Total consumer loans 84

85

90 Commercial real estate 26

22

35 Commercial and industrial 16

11

43 Warehouse lending 1

4

3 Total commercial loans 43

37

81 Allowance for loan losses 127

122

171 Reserve for unfunded commitments 13

13

19 Allowance for credit losses $ 140

$ 135

$ 190 Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 33 $ 21 $ 31 $ 22 $ 11 $ 4 $ 122 $ 13 Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume 10 2 2 2 4 — 20 — Economic forecast (2) — — — 1 (1) — — — Credit (3) (10) — (3) 2 (1) — (12) — Qualitative factor adjustments — — — (1) 1 (3) (3) — Charge-offs (1) — (2) — — — (3) — Recoveries — — 1 — 2 — 3 — Ending allowance balance $ 32 $ 23 $ 29 $ 26 $ 16 $ 1 $ 127 $ 13 (1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, changes in duration, as well as individually evaluated reserves. Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 40 $ 14 $ 36 $ 28 $ 32 $ 4 $ 154 $ 16 Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume 14 3 5 3 11 — 36 (3) Economic forecast (2) 3 3 (4) 2 (4) — — — Credit (3) (23) 2 (5) (5) (2) — (33) — Qualitative factor adjustments — — — (2) (3) (3) (8) — Charge-offs (2) — (7) — (20) — (29) — Recoveries — 1 4 — 2 — 7 — Ending allowance balance $ 32 $ 23 $ 29 $ 26 $ 16 $ 1 $ 127 $ 13 (1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, changes in duration, as well as individually evaluated reserves. Nonperforming Loans and Assets

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Nonperforming LHFI $ 64

$ 79

$ 81

$ 82 Nonperforming TDRs 6

6

8

5 Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 24

14

5

9 Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 94

99

94

96 Other nonperforming assets, net 6

5

6

6 LHFS 17

20

17

10 Total nonperforming assets $ 117

$ 124

$ 117

$ 112















Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.39 %

0.42 %

0.39 %

0.37 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.59 %

0.68 %

0.70 %

0.66 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.63 %

0.71 %

0.74 %

0.70 % (1) Includes $44 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of September 30, 2022. (2) Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS. Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



30-59 Days

Past Due

60-89 Days

Past Due

Greater than

90 days

Total Past

Due

Total LHFI September 30, 2022

















Consumer loans $ 16

$ 7

$ 94

$ 117

$ 5,327 Commercial loans 2

9

2

13

10,466 Total loans $ 18

$ 16

$ 96

$ 130

$ 15,793 June 30, 2022

















Consumer loans (1) $ 15

$ 7

$ 99

$ 121

$ 4,181 Commercial loans —

—

—

—

10,474 Total loans $ 15

$ 7

$ 99

$ 121

$ 14,655 December 31, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 26

$ 36

$ 62

$ 124

$ 3,385 Commercial loans —

—

32

32

10,023 Total loans $ 26

$ 36

$ 94

$ 156

$ 13,408 September 30, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 12

$ 2

$ 58

$ 72

$ 3,486 Commercial loans —

—

35

35

10,782 Total loans $ 12

$ 2

$ 93

$ 107

$ 14,268 (1) Includes $44 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of September 30, 2022. Troubled Debt Restructurings

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total September 30, 2022

Consumer loans $ 25

$ 30

$ 55 Commercial loans —

—

— Total TDR loans $ 25

$ 30

$ 55 June 30, 2022









Consumer loans $ 22

$ 20

$ 42 Commercial loans —

—

— Total TDR loans $ 22

$ 20

$ 42 December 31, 2021









Consumer loans $ 22

$ 13

$ 35 Commercial loans 2

—

2 Total TDR loans $ 24

$ 13

$ 37 September 30, 2021









Consumer loans $ 34

$ 12

$ 46 Commercial loans —

2

2 Total TDR loans $ 34

$ 14

$ 48 Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results on an

adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results

for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The

DOJ settlement expense and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not

reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes

that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted

return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted

noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted

basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted efficiency ratio provide a meaningful representation

of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.





September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,616

$ 2,693

$ 2,733

$ 2,718

$ 2,645 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 140

142

145

147

149 Tangible book value $ 2,476

$ 2,551

$ 2,588

$ 2,571

$ 2,496



















Number of common shares outstanding 53,330,827

53,329,993

53,236,067

53,197,650

52,862,383 Tangible book value per share $ 46.42

$ 47.83

$ 48.61

$ 48.33

$ 47.21



















Total assets $ 25,443

$ 24,899

$ 23,244

$ 25,483

$ 27,042 Tangible common equity to assets ratio 9.7 %

10.2 %

11.1 %

10.1 %

9.2 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions)







Net income $ 73

$ 60

$ 152

$ 186

$ 448 Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 2

3

2

5

6 Tangible net income $ 75

$ 63

$ 154

$ 191

$ 454



















Total average equity $ 2,785

$ 2,754

$ 2,592

$ 2,742

$ 2,454 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 141

144

151

144

— Total tangible average equity $ 2,644

$ 2,610

$ 2,441

$ 2,598

$ 2,454



















Return on average tangible common equity 11.2 %

9.5 %

25.2 %

9.8 %

24.7 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

— %

— %

2.3 % Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement — %

— %

— %

— %

(0.7) % Adjustment for merger costs 0.7 %

0.6 %

1.0 %

0.6 %

0.9 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.9 %

10.1 %

26.2 %

10.4 %

27.2 %



















Return on average assets 1.2 %

1.0 %

2.2 %

1.0 %

2.1 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

— %

— %

0.1 % Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement agreement — %

— %

— %

— %

— % Adjustment for merger costs — %

— %

0.1 %

— %

— % Adjusted return on average assets 1.2 %

1.0 %

2.3 %

1.0 %

2.2 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions) Average LHFI $ 14,640

$ 13,339

$ 12,384

$ 13,314

$ 13,540 Less: Average warehouse loans 3,541

4,099

3,973

5,148

5,392 Adjusted average LHFI $ 11,099

$ 9,240

$ 8,411

$ 8,166

$ 8,148



















Average deposits $ 17,216

$ 17,488

$ 18,089

$ 19,816

$ 19,686 Less: Average custodial deposits 4,681

4,641

4,970

6,309

6,180 Adjusted average deposits $ 12,535

$ 12,847

$ 13,119

$ 13,507

$ 13,506



















HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 85.0 %

76.3 %

68.5 %

67.2 %

68.8 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 88.5 %

71.9 %

64.1 %

60.5 %

60.3 % Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

(Dollar in millions) Noninterest expense $ 236

$ 256

$ 261

$ 291

$ 286 Adjustment for merger costs 3

3

3

6

5 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 233

$ 253

$ 258

$ 285

$ 281



















Income before income taxes $ 92

$ 77

$ 68

$ 109

$ 198 Adjustment for merger costs 3

3

3

6

5 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 95

$ 80

$ 71

$ 115

$ 203



















Provision for income taxes $ 19

$ 17

$ 15

$ 24

$ 46 Adjustment for merger costs (1)

—

(1)

(1)

(1) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 20

$ 17

$ 16

$ 25

$ 47



















Net income $ 73

$ 60

$ 53

$ 85

$ 152 Adjusted net income $ 75

$ 63

$ 55

$ 90

$ 156



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 53,330,518

53,269,631

53,219,866

52,867,138

52,862,288 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,610,266

53,535,448

53,578,001

53,577,832

53,659,422 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.42

$ 1.18

$ 1.03

$ 1.71

$ 2.94 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.41

$ 1.17

$ 1.02

$ 1.69

$ 2.90



















Efficiency ratio 70.9 %

79.1 %

80.4 %

75.9 %

62.2 % Adjustment for merger costs (1.1) %

(1.0) %

(0.8) %

(1.5) %

(1.1) % Adjusted efficiency ratio 69.8 %

78.1 %

79.6 %

74.4 %

61.1 %



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Efficiency ratio

76.7 %

65.5 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense

— %

(2.5) % Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement

— %

0.7 % Adjustment for merger costs

(1.0) %

(1.0) % Adjusted efficiency ratio

75.7 %

