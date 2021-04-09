Log in
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
  Report
Flagstar Bancorp : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

04/09/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
TROY, Mich., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today released instructions for its first quarter 2021 earnings call, which will be held Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss Flagstar's first quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on April 29, 2021.

To join the call, please dial (334) 323-0501 toll free or (800) 353-6461 and use passcode 9931654. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 9931654.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

For more information about the call, please contact Kenneth M. Schellenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5741.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $31.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing almost 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Analyst Contact:
Kenneth M. Schellenberg
VP, Investor Relations
(248) 312-5741

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-call-301266090.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
