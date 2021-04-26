Log in
    FBC

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
Flagstar Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FBC

04/26/2021 | 09:49am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Flagstar shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Upon closing, Flagstar shareholders are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Flagstar shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Flagstar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Flagstar shareholders; (2) determine whether New York Community is underpaying for Flagstar; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Flagstar shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Flagstar shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Flagstar shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
