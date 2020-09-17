Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.    FBC

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Lewis Partnership slumps to first-half loss, scraps staff bonus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 04:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Britain

The John Lewis Partnership reported on Thursday a first-half loss of 55 million pounds ($71 million) and said the COVID-19 hit to trading had left it in the same position as it was after World War Two - unable to pay staff a bonus.

The owner of Britain's leading eponymous department store and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket said the closure of stores during the national lockdown and the purchase of low-profit products like toilet paper had hit overall trading.

Operating profit at the department store fell by 46% in the first-half to July 25. As a result, the employee-owned group will not pay its staff, known as partners, a bonus.

"The Group found itself in a similar position in 1948 when the bonus was halted following the Second World War," it said. "We came through then to be even stronger than before and we will do so again."

The coronavirus pandemic has destroyed many retail businesses that were already struggling with high rents and taxes, and forced changes in consumer behaviour in five months that would normally take five years.

With online now accounting for 60% of John Lewis sales from 40% before the pandemic, the group has already said it must diversify beyond retail if it is to survive the turmoil on Britain's high streets.

The challenge falls to Sharon White, a former government official and head of the media regulator Ofcom, who took charge of the company earlier this year. She will set out more details for her plans in October.

The company said that its worst case scenario as set out in April for the full year of a sales fall of 5% in Waitrose and 35% in John Lewis remained its view. However, it now believes the most likely outcome will be a small loss or a small profit for the year.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Kate Holton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.
09/16FLAGSTAR BANCORP : Bank Now Accepting Applications for MortgageTech Accelerator ..
PR
09/15H&M bounces back from coronavirus slump
RE
09/15H&M bounces back from coronavirus slump
RE
09/10FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/10FLAGSTAR BANCORP : Bank Names Lee M. Smith President of Mortgage
PR
09/08FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/03Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
RE
09/03More than 10% of British shops vacant, survey shows
RE
09/01Some customers miss out as Marks & Spencer launches food delivery with Ocado
RE
08/31FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 660 M - -
Net income 2020 364 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,97x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 1 798 M 1 798 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 641
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,50 $
Last Close Price 31,57 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro P. DiNello President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Matthew Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James K. Ciroli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jay J. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.-17.46%1 798
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.78%302 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%243 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.31%219 028
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 932
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.28%138 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group