Q3 2021 Flagstar Bancorp Earnings Presentation

2
Strategic highlights
3rd Quarter 2021
Unique relationship-based business model
Grow community banking
Award winning servicing business
Strengthen mortgage
Highly profitable operations
Positioned to thrive in any market
Diverse revenue streams and flexible balance sheet produced strong, dependable results in a volatile interest rate environment and we continued to capitalize on a beneficial mortgage market as a result of our multi-channel mortgage business.
Well diversified loan portfolio, with no outsized exposure to any geography or industry, reflects our disciplined approach to growing Community Banking while maintaining prudent underwriting standards
Demonstrated strong pricing discipline and delivered broad-based deposit growth, as we focused on adding new, and expanding existing customer relationships, resulting in lower deposit costs and improved deposit diversification.
Servicing business produced consistent results for the quarter, while also continuing to grow the managed loan portfolio.
The results highlight our competitive advantage as the subservicing business is housed within a well capitalized Bank with ample liquidity.
Mortgage results demonstrate our ability to deploy our multi-channel origination platform to produce strong returns in a volatile interest rate environment and shrinking mortgage market.
Leveraged our unique capabilities as an RMBS issuer, becoming the 2nd largest issuer during the quarter
Invested in people and technology, and generating more business in the most profitable channels
Delivered strong pre-provision net revenue with all three segments contributing to the results for the quarter which resulted in a continued trend of above average returns on assets and tangible common equity
Durable business model well-positioned to succeed--profitability is strong--capital is strong--allowance is strong--and liquidity is strong
Fortress balance sheet and unique capital generation capabilities provides strategic flexibility in prudently managing the growth of the bank
3
Financial highlights
3rd Quarter 2021
Solid earnings
Growth in community banking and servicing
Mortgage revenue
Strong asset quality
Robust capital position
Adjusted net income of $156mm, or $2.94 per diluted share, in 3Q21(1), an increase of $10mm vs. 2Q21
Grew TBV per share $2.83, or 6%, to $47.21(1) per share at 09/30/21, compared to $44.38(1) per share at 06/30/21
Net interest margin, excluding the impact from loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased, was 3.04% for the quarter, down 2 basis points, vs. 2Q21
Net interest income increased $12 million, as LHFS average balances increased $0.9 billion.
Servicing results solid as total loans serviced were 1.2 million loans at period-end
Mortgage revenue(2) of $179mm, up $15mm vs. 2Q21 as margin expanded 15 basis points to 150 basis points
Net return on MSR of $9 million, reflecting an improved valuation of our MSR portfolio at quarter-end (refer to slide 32 for more details)
Asset quality strong as net charge-offs were 19 basis points
Credit reserves of $190mm at 09/30/21, a $30mm decrease from 2Q21, with a coverage ratio of 1.3% of loans HFI, or 2.3% excluding warehouse loans
Total risk based capital ratio at 14.6%, or 16.9% if the risk-weighting of warehouse loans were adjusted to 50% to reflect the risk weightings of the assets that fully collateralized the loans
Tier 1 leverage ratio at 9.7% and CET1 ratio at 12.0% reflecting strong capital generation
Over $945mm of excess total risk-based capital over the minimum level needed to be considered well-capitalized further strengthening the bank
References non-GAAP number. Please see reconciliations on pages 43 - 44.
Mortgage revenue is defined as net gain on sales of LHFS plus the net return on the MSRs.
4
Quarterly income comparison
3rd Quarter 2021
$mm
Observations
Net interest income
• Net interest income increased $12 million
- Net interest margin, excluding LGG that have not
been repurchased, was 3.04%.
- Average earning assets increased $0.4 billion, or 2
percent, as LHFS average increased $0.9 billion,
partially offset by lower LGG average balances.
- Average deposits increased 3% to $19.7 billion,
largely attributable to a $0.4bn billion seasonal
increase in government deposits.
Noninterest income
• Noninterest income increased $14mm, or 6%
- Net gain on loan sale margin increased 15 basis
points, to 150 basis points, with FOALs down 9%
to $11.3 billion.
- Net return on MSR was $9 million, primarily driven
by the improved valuation of the MSR portfolio at
September 30, 2021.
Noninterest expense
• Noninterest expense decreased $9mm, or 3%, refer
to slide 7 for more details
• The ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to
closings - our mortgage expense ratio - was 1.00
percent, a decrease of 3 basis points quarter over
quarter.
1.
Non-GAAP number, please see reconciliations on pages 43 and 44.
2.
References non-GAAP number as it excludes the impact of $1.3 billion (2Q21) and $0.3 billion (3Q21) of average balance of loans with government guarantees that
have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest. Please see reconciliations on pages 43 - 44.
3.
Rounded to the nearest hundred million
5
N/M = not meaningful
