  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FBC   US3379307057

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
33.56 USD   +1.39%
01:11aShareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. - FBC
PR
10/26Flagstar Bancorp Q3 Adjusted Profit Rises, Revenue Drops
MT
10/26Flagstar Bancorp : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. - FBC

10/27/2022 | 01:11am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. ("Flagstar" or the "Company") (NYSE: FBC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Flagstar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around October 6, 2022, media outlets reported that the Department of Justice may be considering a lawsuit against Flagstar over allegations of racial discrimination. 

On this news, Flagstar's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 5.02%, to close at $33.70 per share on October 6, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-flagstar-bancorp-inc---fbc-301660717.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
