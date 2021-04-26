Log in
    FBC

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

04/26/2021 | 11:36am EDT
MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Flagstar (NYSE: FBC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with New York Community.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/flagstar-bancorp-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Flagstar's financial outlook is excellent and yet Flagstar shareholders will receive only 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. The implied total transaction value based on closing prices as of April 23, 2021 is approximately $2.6 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Flagstar by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Flagstar accepts a superior bid. Flagstar insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Flagstar's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Flagstar.

If you own Flagstar common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/flagstar-bancorp-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-flagstar-bancorp-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-301276878.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
