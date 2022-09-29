Advanced search
    PFD   US3384801060

FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE PREFERRED INCOME FUND INC.

(PFD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-09-29 pm EDT
10.58 USD   -1.12%
01:15pPFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce October and November Dividends
BU
07/29Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
07/21PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce August and September Dividends
BU
PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce October and November Dividends

09/29/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFD), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFO), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FFC), Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: DFP) today announced that they have declared per share dividends for October and November 2022 as detailed below:

 

October

November

PFD

$0.0610

$0.0610

PFO

$0.0555

$0.0555

FFC

$0.1000

$0.1000

FLC

$0.1035

$0.1035

DFP

$0.1190

$0.1190

 

 

 

Payment Date

Oct. 31, 2022

Nov. 30, 2022

Record Date

Oct. 24, 2022

Nov. 22, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date

Oct. 21, 2022

Nov. 21, 2022

Each fund’s fiscal year ends on November 30, 2022. As in prior years, each fund expects to announce the December dividend during the second week of December. The tax breakdown of all 2022 distributions will be available early in 2023.

Website: www.preferredincome.com

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investor should consider the fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located under the “SEC Filings and News” section of the funds’ website. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon a fund’s investment performance during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. A distribution rate that is largely comprised of sources other than income may not be reflective of a fund’s performance.

PFD, PFO and FFC invest primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with an investment objective of high current income consistent with preservation of capital. FLC invests primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with a primary investment objective of high current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. DFP invests primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with an investment objective of total return, with an emphasis on high current income. PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP are managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated, an independent investment adviser which was founded in 1983 to specialize in the management of portfolios of preferred and related income-producing securities.


© Business Wire 2022
