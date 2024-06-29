Flair Writing Industries Limited announced that Mr. Mayur Dhansukhlal Gala, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation from the position of CFO (KMP) of the Company with effect from the closing of business hours on June 29, 2024 to pursue professional career outside the organization as indicated in his resignation letter which is enclosed herewith in compliance with para 7C, Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations.