Flair Writing Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company manufactures and distributes writing instruments, including pens, stationery products and calculators and have also diversified into manufacturing houseware products and steel bottles. The Company sells its products under its principal brands, such as Flair, Hauser, Pierre Cardin, ZOOX, FLAIR CREATIVE, and FLAIR HOUSEWARE. It is also a distributor of certain Reynolds and ZIG branded pens in India. It also provides customized corporate gifting products to its corporate customer. Its product range includes pen products, which includes ball pens, fountain pens, gel pens, roller pens, plastic pens and metal pens. Its stationery products include mechanical pencils, highlighters, correction pens, markers, gel crayons and calculators. Its products include Flair Writo-Meter Ball Pen, Sunny Ball Pen, Angular Ball Pen and Ezee-Click Ball Pen. It manufactures pens and other products from 11 manufacturing plants.

Sector Business Support Supplies