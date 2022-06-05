FlashZero : Supplemental disclosure - Name Change 06/05/2022 | 02:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CS DIAGNOSTIC CORP f/k/a FLASHZERO CORP SUPPLEMENTAL FILING JUNE 6, 2022 Supplemental Filing Disclosure FLASHZERO CORP A Wyoming Corporation Stresemannallee 4c Neuss, Germany 41460 Telephone +49 (0)2131-151 08 http://www.cs-diaqnostics.de THE NAME OF COMPANY HAS BEEN CHANGED TO CS DIAGNOSTICS CORP AND WILL BE KNOWN AS CS DIAGNOSIS CORP f/k/a FLASHZERO CORP PENDING FINRA SUBMISSION On May 1st, 2022, the Board of Directors and the majority shareholders have approved (1) an Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to "The Name of the Company is CS Diagnostics Corp."; (2) A 1 to 100,000 Reverse Stock Split with a 1 to 200 Forward Stock Split to provide the minimum number of shares for the lowest shareholder shall be 200 shares; and (3) Application to FINRA for approval of the Name Change, Stock Symbol Cusip Number and approval of the stock split as soon as practical. Effective May 31, 2022, The exact name of the issuer is FlashZero Corp. We were incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 25, 1996 as D.W.C. Installations, Inc.. In December 2002 our name was changed to Children's Internet, Inc.. In March 2005 the name was changed to FlashZero Corp and on May 31, 2022 the name was changed to CS Diagnostics Corp. The issuers current standing in its domicile, Wyoming is Active The Issuer has completed the requisite filings with OTC Markets for OTC Current/Pink Status with PCAOB Audited Financial Statements for the Periods 12/31/2019, 12/31/2020 and 12/31/2021. The Issuer will be making application to OTC Markets for OTCQB uplifting and beginning the week of June 10th the Company will be seeking approval from FINRA for the effective name change, a new trading symbol and the Reverse and Forward Stock Splits approved by the Board of Directors and Majority Shareholders. Issuer Certification Principal Executive Officer: The issuer shall include certifications by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the issuer (or any other persons with different titles but having the same responsibilities). The certifications shall follow the format below: I, Thomas Fahrhoefer, certify that: I have reviewed this Supplemental Filing Disclosure dated June 6, 2022 of CS Diagnostic Corp f/k/a FlashZero Corp.; Based on my knowledge, this disclosure statement does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this disclosure statement; and Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included or incorporated by reference in this disclosure statement, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the issuer as of, and for, the periods presented in this disclosure statement. June 6, 2022 /s/ Thomas Fahrhoefer Principal Financial Officer: I, Thomas J Migotsch, certify that: I have reviewed this Supplemental Filing Disclosure dated June 6, 2022 of CS Diagnostic Corp f/k/a FlashZero Based on my knowledge, this disclosure statement does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this disclosure statement; and Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included or incorporated by reference in this disclosure statement, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the issuer as of, and for, the periods presented in this disclosure statement. June 6, 2022 /s/Thomas J Migotsch Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer FlashZero Corp. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 18:41:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about FLASHZERO CORP. 02:42p FLASHZERO : Supplemental disclosure - Name Change PU 2015 FlashZero Corp. will Change its Ticker to FZRO from CITCD CI 2015 Children's Internet Inc. will Change its Ticker to CITCD from CITC CI