FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.

(6865)
  Report
Flat Glass : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2021 FIRST EGM, THE 2021 FIRST A SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

03/25/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

၅ഺतޚᆨණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6865)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2021 FIRST EGM,

THE 2021 FIRST A SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND

THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 2 March 2021 (the "Circular"), and the notices of the Company dated 2 March 2021 in relation to the 2021 First EGM and the 2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting (the "Notices"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the Notices were duly passed by way of poll.

The 2021 First EGM, the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting and the 2021 First H Shareholders'

Class Meeting were held at the Conference Room, Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd., 1999 Yunhe Road, Xiuzhou District, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, the PRC on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

As at the date of the 2021 First EGM, the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting and the 2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting:

(i) the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the

2021 First EGM was 2,146,193,254 Shares (comprising 1,696,193,254 A Shares and 450,000,000 H Shares), representing 100.0% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The Shareholders in attendance either in person or by proxy at the 2021 First EGM, held a total of 1,509,953,325 Shares, representing approximately 70.3550% of the Company's total Shares with voting rights;

(ii) the total number of A Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting was 1,696,193,254 A Shares, representing 100% of the total issued A Shares of the Company. The holders of the A Shares in attendance either in person or by proxy at the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting held a total of 1,360,586,585 A Shares, representing 80.2141% of the Company's total A Shares with voting rights; and

(iii) the total number of H Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the

2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting was 450,000,000 H Shares, representing 100% of the total issued H Shares of the Company. The holders of H Shares in attendance either in person or by proxy at the 2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting held a total of 149,357,540 H Shares, representing approximately 33.1906% of the Company's total H Shares with voting rights.

There were no Shares of the Company (i) entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favor of; or (ii) of which the holder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the 2021 First EGM, the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting and/or the 2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting. No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the 2021 First EGM, the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting and/or the 2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting.

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2021 FIRST EGM:

The table below sets out the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the 2021 First EGM:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of votes cast

(Approximate percentage of total number of votes cast)

For

Against

Abstain

1

Resolutions in relation to the issue of New H Shares under the Specific Mandate:

(a)class and par value of the Shares to be issued;

1,499,872,234 (99.3324%)

10,081,091 (0.6676%)

0 (0%)

(b)method and time of issuance;

1,499,872,834 (99.3324%)

10,080,491 (0.6676%)

0 (0%)

(c)target placees and subscription method;

1,499,872,834 (99.3324%)

10,080,491 (0.6676%)

0 (0%)

(d)issue price and pricing method;

1,499,872,834 (99.3324%)

10,080,491 (0.6676%)

0 (0%)

(e)number of New H Shares to be issued;

1,499,879,934 (99.3329%)

10,073,391 (0.6671%)

0 (0%)

(f)accumulated profits before the Issuance;

1,499,879,934 (99.3329%)

10,073,391 (0.6671%)

0 (0%)

(g)place of listing;

1,499,872,834 (99.3324%)

10,080,491 (0.6676%)

0 (0%)

(h)use of proceeds; and

1,499,879,934 (99.3329%)

10,073,391 (0.6671%)

0 (0%)

(i)validity period of the resolutions.

1,499,872,834 (99.3324%)

10,080,491 (0.6676%)

0 (0%)

2

Resolution of authorising the Board, the chairman of the Board and/or (where appropriate) persons delegated by the chairman of the Board to deal with and complete all the matters in relation to the Issuance with full authority.

1,499,872,834 (99.3324%)

10,080,491 (0.6676%)

0 (0%)

As the above special resolutions numbered 1(a) to (i) and 2 were passed by more than two-thirds of the votes, all of the above resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions.

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2021 FIRST A SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING:

The table below sets out the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of votes cast

(Approximate percentage of total number of votes cast)

For

Against

Abstain

1

Resolutions in relation to the issue of New H Shares under the Specific Mandate:

(a)class and par value of the Shares to be issued;

1,360,543,211 (99.9968%)

43,374 (0.0032%)

0 (0%)

(b)method and time of issuance;

1,360,543,811 (99.9969%)

42,774 (0.0031%)

0 (0%)

(c)target placees and subscription method;

1,360,543,811 (99.9969%)

42,774 (0.0031%)

0 (0%)

(d)issue price and pricing method;

1,360,543,811 (99.9969%)

42,774 (0.0031%)

0 (0%)

(e)number of New H Shares to be issued;

1,360,550,911 (99.9974%)

35,674 (0.0026%)

0 (0%)

(f)accumulated profits before the Issuance;

1,360,550,911 (99.9974%)

35,674 (0.0026%)

0 (0%)

(g)place of listing;

1,360,543,811 (99.9969%)

42,774 (0.0031%)

0 (0%)

(h)use of proceeds; and

1,360,550,911 (99.9974%)

35,674 (0.0026%)

0 (0%)

(i)validity period of the resolutions.

1,360,543,811 (99.9969%)

42,774 (0.0031%)

0 (0%)

2

Resolution of authorising the Board, the chairman of the Board and/or (where appropriate) persons delegated by the chairman of the Board to deal with and complete all the matters in relation to the Issuance with full authority.

1,360,543,811 (99.9969%)

42,774 (0.0031%)

0 (0%)

As the above special resolutions numbered 1(a) to (i) and 2 were passed by more than two-thirds of the votes, all of the above resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions.

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING:

The table below sets out the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the 2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of votes cast

(Approximate percentage of total number of votes cast)

For

Against

Abstain

1

Resolutions in relation to the issue of New H Shares under the Specific Mandate:

(a)class and par value of the Shares to be issued;

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(b)method and time of issuance;

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(c)target placees and subscription method;

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(d)issue price and pricing method;

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(e)number of New H Shares to be issued;

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(f)accumulated profits before the Issuance;

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(g)place of listing;

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(h)use of proceeds; and

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

(i)validity period of the resolutions.

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

2

Resolution of authorising the Board, the chairman of the Board and/or (where appropriate) persons delegated by the chairman of the Board to deal with and complete all the matters in relation to the Issuance with full authority.

139,319,823 (93.2794%)

10,037,717 (6.7206%)

0 (0%)

As the above special resolutions numbered 1(a) to (i) and 2 were passed by more than two-thirds of the votes, all of the above resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules, Tricor Investor Services Limited, the H Share registrar of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking of H Shares at the 2021 First EGM and the 2021 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting.

In accordance with the PRC Company Law, the Company's PRC legal advisor, Grandall Law Firm (Nanjing) (਷खܛࢪ(یԯ)ԫਕה), two representatives of Shareholders and a representative of supervisors of the Company also jointly acted as the scrutineers for the vote-taking of A Shares at the 2021 First EGM and the 2021 First A Shareholders' Class Meeting.

By order of the Board of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

Ruan Hongliang

Chairman

Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, the PRC

25 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ruan Hongliang, Ms. Jiang Jinhua, Mr. Wei Yezhong and Mr. Shen Qifu, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Cui Xiaozhong, Ms. Hua Fulan and Mr. Ng Ki Hung.

Disclaimer

Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
