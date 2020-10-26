Log in
FLATEX AG

FLATEX AG

(FTK)
Summary 
Summary

Ant's Hong Kong leg of $34.4 billion dual-listing oversubscribed, sources say

10/26/2020 | 11:42am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group, which is raising up to $34.4 billion in what would be the world's largest market debut, has seen order books for the Hong Kong leg oversubscribed one hour after launch on Monday, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The fintech group, which set the price tag for the Hong Kong leg of the listing at HK$80 ($10.32) per share, is selling 1.67 billion shares in the city to raise $17.24 billion, its filing showed.

Late on Monday, Ant opened order books on the Hong Kong float to institutional investors, many of which rushed to place orders, hoping for a sizeable allocation, the people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jane Merriman)


Financials
Sales 2020 232 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2020 47,9 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net cash 2020 87,6 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 376 M 1 373 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart FLATEX AG
Duration : Period :
flatex AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,43 €
Last Close Price 42,70 €
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Armbruster Managing Director
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLATEX AG74.29%1 376
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
