Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Flatex AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEX AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

flatex AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: flatex AG
flatex AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2020 / 16:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: flatex AG
Street: Rotfeder-Ring 7
Postal code: 60327
City: Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Niels Klok
Date of birth: 20 Sep 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Nola LPE B.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.70 % 0.00 % 6.70 % 27273137
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FTG1111 0 1826093 0.00 % 6.70 %
Total 1826093 6.70 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Niels Jacob Klok % % %
-Nola Investments B.V. % % %
-Nola LPE B.V. 6.70 % % 6.70 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Oct 2020


28.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143708  28.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143708&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLATEX AG
11:15aFLATEX AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
11:10aFLATEX AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
11:05aFLATEX AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
11:00aFLATEX AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09:52aALERT : New purchase in the Investor Europe portfolio
10/26FLATEXDEGIRO : First pan-European online broker listed in Prime Standard
PU
10/26FLATEXDEGIRO : First pan-European online broker listed in Prime Standard
EQ
10/23FLATEX AG : Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG ..
EQ
10/21FLATEX : Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large ma..
PU
10/20FLATEX AG : Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2020 47,9 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net cash 2020 87,6 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 450 M 1 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart FLATEX AG
Duration : Period :
flatex AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,43 €
Last Close Price 45,00 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Armbruster Managing Director
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLATEX AG83.67%1 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.74%302 778
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%253 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%206 577
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.64%183 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.7.64%149 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group