EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
