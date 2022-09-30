Advanced search
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:27 2022-09-30 pm EDT
9.172 EUR   +2.23%
12:03pAfr : flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09/29FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/20FLATEXDEGIRO : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09/30/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.09.2022 / 18:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 18, 2022
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 18, 2022
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

30.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454761  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
