DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: ADNI GmbH, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|ADNI GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Steffen
|Last name(s):
|Jentsch
|Position:
|Chief Process Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.038 EUR
|16879.80 EUR
|8.0380 EUR
|3215.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.0380 EUR
|20095.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate Exchange
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
