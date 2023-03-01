Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15:20 2023-03-01 am EST
8.188 EUR   +1.29%
03:03aDd : flatexDEGIRO AG: ADNI GmbH, buy
EQ
01:39aFLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
02/28Broker Flatexdegiro expects little revival - share continues to recover
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: ADNI GmbH, buy

03/01/2023 | 03:03am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ADNI GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Jentsch
Position: Chief Process Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.038 EUR 16879.80 EUR
8.0380 EUR 3215.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.0380 EUR 20095.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


01.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81139  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
