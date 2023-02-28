DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.02.2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Carpio GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Frank
|Last name(s):
|Niehage
|Position:
|CEO
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.698 EUR
|9160.62 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.6980 EUR
|9160.6200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate Exchange
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
