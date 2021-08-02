DGAP-DD : flatexDEGIRO AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.08.2021 / 10:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name flatexDEGIRO AG b) LEI 529900IRBZTADXJB6757 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 88.10 EUR 264300.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 88.10 EUR 264300.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-02; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: flatexDEGIRO AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 60327 Frankfurt / Main Germany Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69706 02.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)