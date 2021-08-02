Log in
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/02 05:20:59 am
87.9 EUR   -13.82%
04:58aDGAP-DD : flatexDEGIRO AG english
DJ
03:07aFLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:22aFLATEXDEGIRO : continues blowout growth with over 500,000 new customers in six months
PU
DGAP-DD : flatexDEGIRO AG english

08/02/2021 | 04:58am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
02.08.2021 / 10:57 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  Carpio GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:          Frank 
 
 Last name(s):        Niehage 
 
 Position:            CEO 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 flatexDEGIRO AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900IRBZTADXJB6757 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000FTG1111 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 88.10 EUR     264300.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 88.10 EUR     264300.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-02; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      flatexDEGIRO AG 
              Rotfeder-Ring 7 
              60327 Frankfurt / Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.flatexdegiro.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69706 02.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)

