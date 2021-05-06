DGAP-DD : flatexDEGIRO AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.05.2021 / 17:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Dinar Capital GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Muhamad Said Last name(s): Chahrour Position: CFO b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name flatexDEGIRO AG b) LEI 529900IRBZTADXJB6757 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111 b) Nature of the transaction Pledging of 6.500 shares within a credit transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-04; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: flatexDEGIRO AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 60327 Frankfurt / Main Germany Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

66161 06.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)