DGAP-DD : flatexDEGIRO AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
06.05.2021 / 17:07
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Dinar Capital GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Muhamad Said
Last name(s): Chahrour
Position: CFO
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG
b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 6.500 shares within a credit transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-04; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
66161 06.05.2021
