flatexDEGIRO AG
Equities
FTK
DE000FTG1111
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.76 EUR
|-1.12%
|-4.02%
|-3.89%
|12:08pm
|FLATEXDEGIRO : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Jan. 04
|FlatexDEGIRO: increase in customer accounts in December
|CF
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.80%
|1 310 M $
|-1.18%
|151 B $
|-2.78%
|122 B $
|+4.53%
|103 B $
|-1.82%
|39 543 M $
|-1.19%
|22 982 M $
|-2.90%
|21 705 M $
|-4.01%
|17 758 M $
|+2.22%
|17 595 M $
|-0.79%
|16 195 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock flatexDEGIRO AG - Xetra
- News flatexDEGIRO AG
- FLATEXDEGIRO : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating