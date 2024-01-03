flatexDEGIRO AG: BaFin keeps SREP own funds requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group unchanged at 4.25%

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BaFin keeps SREP own funds requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group unchanged at 4.25%
The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has notified flatexDEGIRO that it keeps the bank-specific own funds requirements for the flatexDEGIRO Group specified in the regular Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) unchanged at 4.25 percent, based on the relevant specifications of the calculation methodology. The SREP own funds requirements for flatexDEGIRO Bank AG are unchanged at 2.25 percent.
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG
Große Gallusstraße 16-18
D-60312 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexDEGIRO.com
End of Inside Information
03-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1807009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1807009 03-Jan-2024 CET/CEST