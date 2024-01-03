EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatexDEGIRO AG: BaFin keeps SREP own funds requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group unchanged at 4.25%

03-Jan-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BaFin keeps SREP own funds requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group unchanged at 4.25%
The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has notified flatexDEGIRO that it keeps the bank-specific own funds requirements for the flatexDEGIRO Group specified in the regular Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) unchanged at 4.25 percent, based on the relevant specifications of the calculation methodology. The SREP own funds requirements for flatexDEGIRO Bank AG are unchanged at 2.25 percent.


Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG
Große Gallusstraße 16-18
D-60312 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexDEGIRO.com


