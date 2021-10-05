Log in
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 02:03:45 am
17.825 EUR   +0.03%
FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
FlatexDEGIRO AG
DJ
FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/05/2021 | 01:17am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2021 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.86 EUR 53580.00 EUR
17.90 EUR 429.60 EUR
17.88 EUR 4112.40 EUR
17.89 EUR 11145.47 EUR
17.90 EUR 20101.70 EUR
17.88 EUR 17969.40 EUR
17.89 EUR 10465.65 EUR
17.90 EUR 7339.00 EUR
17.88 EUR 2181.36 EUR
17.89 EUR 15492.74 EUR
17.90 EUR 15895.20 EUR
17.91 EUR 2220.84 EUR
17.89 EUR 8927.11 EUR
17.90 EUR 7947.60 EUR
17.91 EUR 1020.87 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.8829 EUR 178819.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70424  05.10.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 428 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2021 85,7 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
Net cash 2021 205 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 955 M 2 271 M 2 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 085
Free-Float 48,6%
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG12.25%2 271
MORGAN STANLEY41.76%180 723
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION38.07%140 505
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.41.88%122 312
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.01%47 565
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.70%32 551