FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.10.2021 / 07:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.86 EUR 53580.00 EUR 17.90 EUR 429.60 EUR 17.88 EUR 4112.40 EUR 17.89 EUR 11145.47 EUR 17.90 EUR 20101.70 EUR 17.88 EUR 17969.40 EUR 17.89 EUR 10465.65 EUR 17.90 EUR 7339.00 EUR 17.88 EUR 2181.36 EUR 17.89 EUR 15492.74 EUR 17.90 EUR 15895.20 EUR 17.91 EUR 2220.84 EUR 17.89 EUR 8927.11 EUR 17.90 EUR 7947.60 EUR 17.91 EUR 1020.87 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.8829 EUR 178819.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

