FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.11.2021 / 09:36

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.99 EUR 18990.00 EUR 18.98 EUR 5314.40 EUR 18.99 EUR 13672.80 EUR 18.93 EUR 5300.40 EUR 18.93 EUR 13629.60 EUR 18.95 EUR 7201.00 EUR 18.95 EUR 11749.00 EUR 18.93 EUR 7193.40 EUR 18.95 EUR 11749.00 EUR 18.90 EUR 5292.00 EUR 18.93 EUR 13629.60 EUR 18.94 EUR 18940.00 EUR 18.95 EUR 18950.00 EUR 18.92 EUR 9081.60 EUR 18.95 EUR 9854.00 EUR 18.90 EUR 18900.00 EUR 18.78 EUR 17841.00 EUR 18.80 EUR 940.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 19000.00 EUR 18.92 EUR 3594.80 EUR 18.92 EUR 7568.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.9349 EUR 238390.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

