FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.11.2021 / 09:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Carpio GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Frank
|Last name(s):
|Niehage
|Position:
|CEO
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|18.99 EUR
|18990.00 EUR
|18.98 EUR
|5314.40 EUR
|18.99 EUR
|13672.80 EUR
|18.93 EUR
|5300.40 EUR
|18.93 EUR
|13629.60 EUR
|18.95 EUR
|7201.00 EUR
|18.95 EUR
|11749.00 EUR
|18.93 EUR
|7193.40 EUR
|18.95 EUR
|11749.00 EUR
|18.90 EUR
|5292.00 EUR
|18.93 EUR
|13629.60 EUR
|18.94 EUR
|18940.00 EUR
|18.95 EUR
|18950.00 EUR
|18.92 EUR
|9081.60 EUR
|18.95 EUR
|9854.00 EUR
|18.90 EUR
|18900.00 EUR
|18.78 EUR
|17841.00 EUR
|18.80 EUR
|940.00 EUR
|19.00 EUR
|19000.00 EUR
|18.92 EUR
|3594.80 EUR
|18.92 EUR
|7568.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|18.9349 EUR
|238390.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate Exchange
|MIC:
|TGAT
23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
71193 23.11.2021
© EQS 2021
|Sales 2021
432 M
485 M
485 M
|Net income 2021
69,3 M
77,9 M
77,9 M
|Net cash 2021
364 M
409 M
409 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|24,8x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
2 053 M
2 312 M
2 306 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,91x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 085
|Free-Float
|48,6%
