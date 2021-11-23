Log in
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/23/2021 | 03:38am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2021 / 09:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.99 EUR 18990.00 EUR
18.98 EUR 5314.40 EUR
18.99 EUR 13672.80 EUR
18.93 EUR 5300.40 EUR
18.93 EUR 13629.60 EUR
18.95 EUR 7201.00 EUR
18.95 EUR 11749.00 EUR
18.93 EUR 7193.40 EUR
18.95 EUR 11749.00 EUR
18.90 EUR 5292.00 EUR
18.93 EUR 13629.60 EUR
18.94 EUR 18940.00 EUR
18.95 EUR 18950.00 EUR
18.92 EUR 9081.60 EUR
18.95 EUR 9854.00 EUR
18.90 EUR 18900.00 EUR
18.78 EUR 17841.00 EUR
18.80 EUR 940.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 19000.00 EUR
18.92 EUR 3594.80 EUR
18.92 EUR 7568.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.9349 EUR 238390.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71193  23.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251212&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
